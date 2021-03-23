Culpeper teens indicted in Warrenton murder

Two Culpeper teens were indicted Monday for first degree murder in the Oct. 6, 2020 shooting death in Warrenton of 21-year-old Derek De La Iglesia.

A Fauquier County Circuit Court grand jury also indicted Khaliq Clark and Tyekwan Webster, both 17, for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. Clark, in addition, was indicted for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

An Eastern View High School student, Clark is facing separate murder charges in Culpeper in the Dec. 31, 2020 shooting death less than three months later of 19-year-old Trajon Taylor.

Taylor was fatally shot following a reported verbal confrontation at his home on Third Street – allegedly over a pair of shoes left at the home earlier that night, according to testimony in Culpeper Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.

And according to testimony, Webster was with Clark on the night Taylor was killed. But Webster has not been charged in the Culpeper murder case.

Warrenton Police arrested Clark and Webster on Jan. 26, 2021 in Iglesia’s death about a month after the FBI posted a $5,000 reward in the case. The victim’s body was found in his vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in the 300 block of Jackson Street in Warrenton.