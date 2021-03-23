 Skip to main content
Culpeper teens indicted in Warrenton murder
Two Culpeper teens were indicted Monday for first degree murder in the Oct. 6, 2020 shooting death in Warrenton of 21-year-old Derek De La Iglesia.

A Fauquier County Circuit Court grand jury also indicted Khaliq Clark and Tyekwan Webster, both 17, for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. Clark, in addition, was indicted for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

An Eastern View High School student, Clark is facing separate murder charges in Culpeper in the Dec. 31, 2020 shooting death less than three months later of 19-year-old Trajon Taylor.

Taylor was fatally shot following a reported verbal confrontation at his home on Third Street – allegedly over a pair of shoes left at the home earlier that night, according to testimony in Culpeper Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.

And according to testimony, Webster was with Clark on the night Taylor was killed. But Webster has not been charged in the Culpeper murder case.

Warrenton Police arrested Clark and Webster on Jan. 26, 2021 in Iglesia’s death about a month after the FBI posted a $5,000 reward in the case. The victim’s body was found in his vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in the 300 block of Jackson Street in Warrenton.

De La Iglesia, a graduate of Liberty High School, had an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Warrenton PD.

The murder was the result of a botched robbery attempt, according to Fauquier Times.

The 22-year-old who reportedly drove the duo to Warrenton later told investigators the two juveniles got out of his vehicle at the apartment complex “then ran back to his car telling him they ‘robbed’ the guy and got his ‘weed,’” according to the Fauquier Times.

Clark and Webster continue to be held in Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center in Charlottesville. Both are due to appear June 3 in Fauquier on the murder charges.

Clark is set to appear in court in Culpeper on the second degree murder charge on April 16.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

