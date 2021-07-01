Culpeper to celebrate July Fourth in festive fashion

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An ice-cream social will follow in the courtyard, and all are welcome.

Like last year, the Fourth of July in Culpeper will end with fireworks over Rockwater Park, starting at 9:15 p.m.

The town will close and clear the public out of the park starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday for safety reasons, according to administration. That’s so the professionals from Zambelli Fireworks will have adequate cleared space to ignite the pyrotechnics.

Both entrances to Rockwater Park, off of Madison Road and Orange Road, will be closed to the public after 5 p.m. Message boards are in place in the park to inform the public of the holiday closure.

The fireworks will be viewable from around town and from the various private parking lots around the park.

Town environmental services employee Winter Brichant was chairwoman of the Culpeper Festival Committee that volunteered many hours to organize a festive Independence Day in town for 2021.

“We are excited to have the events happening this year,” she said, after last year’s scaled-back pandemic program. “And we are excited to see everyone come out.”