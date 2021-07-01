Culpeper to celebrate July Fourth in festive fashion

After surviving the year that was 2020, this colonial town will party like it’s 1776 during a full lineup of July 4 activities happening this Sunday around Culpeper.
Limited last year due to COVID-19, Independence Day 2021 is back in a patriotic way with local citizens ready to celebrate freedom of assembly and from pandemic restrictions. This is America’s 245th birthday.
Sunday’s festivities will start at 8 a.m. with the Culpeper Freedom 5K, taking off from the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. The race, open to walkers, joggers and runners, will loop around Yowell Meadow Park and end at the church.
Sign up is $30 the day of or at runsignup.com search Culpeper July 4th 5K. Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. on July 4.
Following the Freedom 5K, head back down to Yowell Meadow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with a variety of vendors. There will be children’s kayaking rides in the pond from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents will recall the colonial history of Culpeper during a 1 p.m. “Patriotic Presentation” in Yowell Meadow led by the Culpeper Minutemen chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution. The program will take place at the new granite monument in the park dedicated in October to the actual Minutemen who mustered July 17, 1775, under a large oak tree in the same area.
The men—from Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange—were 350 strong, “ready to march at a minute’s notice” to fight the British.
The Culpeper Minutemen represented one of the few districts around Virginia that actually generated the 300 men called for following Patrick Henry’s speech in the spring of 1775 and his rallying call, “Give me liberty or give me death,” said Culpeper native Charles Jameson, president of the SAR chapter.
“They had more than 300 and didn’t have enough weapons for all of them,” he said. “Some of them came back home—went as far as Williamsburg for the Battle of Great Bridge,” an important victory for the colonists at the start of the American Revolution.
Jameson will speak about Culpeper Minutemen Nathaniel Pendleton and John Marshall as well as privates Jonathan Cowherd and William Lewis. Four free Black men from Culpeper who fought with the Continental Army will also be featured.
A George Washington re-enactor will attend Sunday’s patriotic presentation. The real Washington, at age 17, was surveyor in July of 1749 for the new county of Culpeper, commissioned to do so by the College of William & Mary.
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger, county Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, are all slated to offer remarks at Sunday’s ceremony in the park, Jameson said.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, check out the Freedom Car & Truck Show in the parking lot at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive. Spectators are free to attend the event benefitting Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services or CARS.
Participating vehicles can start arriving at 12:30 p.m. July 4; registration is $25 on site. The car & truck show will feature live music, raffles, food and trophies.
Piedmont Community Band will perform some familiar patriotic tunes at 1 p.m. to get everyone in the spirit. Vehicle judging will start at 2:30 p.m. See herestores.com for details.
Local recording artist Mo Safren will perform live with friends 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Yowell Meadow as part of Independence Day festivities. He is a pianist, vocalist, composer, producer and 2009 graduate of Eastern View High School.
Safren’s style is a fusion of R&B, a singer-songwriter with sprinkles of jazz, blues and pop. He has smooth vocals and a way with the keys. Noelle Brown will open the music in the park with a performance of the National Anthem followed by a set from Tanner Carlton, music by James Tamelcoff and then Safren to end the entertainment.
Also at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Culpeper Baptist Church will host a Patriotic Concert featuring the Seipp/Sheets Duo playing inspiring patriotic music with audience participation as part of a multimedia presentation.
An ice-cream social will follow in the courtyard, and all are welcome.
Like last year, the Fourth of July in Culpeper will end with fireworks over Rockwater Park, starting at 9:15 p.m.
The town will close and clear the public out of the park starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday for safety reasons, according to administration. That’s so the professionals from Zambelli Fireworks will have adequate cleared space to ignite the pyrotechnics.
Both entrances to Rockwater Park, off of Madison Road and Orange Road, will be closed to the public after 5 p.m. Message boards are in place in the park to inform the public of the holiday closure.
The fireworks will be viewable from around town and from the various private parking lots around the park.
Town environmental services employee Winter Brichant was chairwoman of the Culpeper Festival Committee that volunteered many hours to organize a festive Independence Day in town for 2021.
“We are excited to have the events happening this year,” she said, after last year’s scaled-back pandemic program. “And we are excited to see everyone come out.”
The town advises those celebrating with adult beverages at a private party on the Fourth to have a sober ride home. Citizens should also expect lengthy traffic delays after the fireworks as everyone tries to take the same road home.
Parking is going to be extremely limited, the town advised. Car pooling and patience are recommended.
And don’t forget about your pets amid all the noise—it’s recommended to bring pets inside and provide them with a safe hiding spot.
Want to do a private firework celebration? Make sure they are safe and legal; a good rule of thumb: if it leaves the ground, it’s not legal, according to the town.
At-a-glance July 4 in Culpeper:8 a.m. Culpeper Freedom 5k
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Vendors in Yowell Meadow Park
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Children’s kayaking in YMP
1 p.m. Patriotic demonstration in Yowell
1 to 5 p.m. Freedom Car & Truck Show at Culpeper United Methodist Church
4:30-7:30 p.m. Music by Mo Safren in Yowell Meadow Park
4:30 p.m. Patriotic Concert with the Seipp/Sheets Duo at Culpeper Baptist with ice cream social to follow
5 p.m. Rockwater Park closes to the public
9:15 p.m. Fireworks in Rockwater Park
540/825-4315