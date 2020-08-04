Millions of Americans face steep cuts in jobless benefits starting Aug. 1 due to inaction by Congress. The month’s housing payments nationwide go unmet due to continued pandemic-related recession. Despite such dire news, Culpeper County government got word this week of a second round award of $4.589 million in federal dollars through the ongoing Congress-approved CARES Act for coronavirus economic relief.
Less than three months after the last CARES Act allocation of $4.589 million, town and county governments are getting a repeat reprieve.
The state will soon make the new round of awards, which were “unbeknownst to me,” County Administrator John Egertson told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The money is to cover COVID-19-related expenses for localities nationwide including fire & rescue, medical, housing, nutrition, childcare and business assistance, the main focus of the first grant, among other areas.
The county will hold a public hearing in September to accept the federal money.
Between now and then, the administrator said, he would work diligently to figure out how to spend the extra $2.9 million. Town Council and town hall will be discussing the same thing.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Egertson said, inviting board members to submit ideas for where the money should go.
With the initial grant, the town and county created the Culpeper CARES program, which is now in the final stages of awarding $3.3 million in grants to small businesses hard hit by the pandemic.
The county used the rest of first round CARES money to purchase PPE ($400,000 through the end of the year); cleaning and supplies ($130,000), food assistance ($50,000) housing ($90,000) and $400,000 for first responder overtime as well as potential hazard pay later in the year, among other items.
Meanwhile, more than 6,000 eviction cases, known in Virginia as unlawful detainers, have been filed in district courts around the state, and renters report increased pressure from landlords to find a way to pay accumulating overdue rent, advocates say, the Washington Post reported this week. Many businesses are still not operating at full capacity and childcare is an issue for many families.
Egertson said the new CARES award could be used for more business relief and to expand high speed broadband internet around the county, especially as many students are settling in for another year of at least partial virtual learning.
Supervisor Tom Underwood, an internet entrepreneur and farmer, said the one need he is hearing from constituents time and again is a demand for a better virtual infrastructure. He voiced support for expanded hotspots for under-served families using the CARES money.
“The need is very important right now,” Underwood said.
Chairman Gary Deal said he would support that, saying he too is getting swamped with calls from constituents lacking equal access to the internet for education and work.
“We really need to focus on this at this time,” he said.
Supervisor Paul Bates threw in his support 100 percent for “the crucial need” using all or some of the federal award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.