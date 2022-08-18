 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper to waive daytime fishing fee on town lakes, effective Jan. 1

Fishing

Participants in the 2019 Bravo Zulu Outdoors Benefit Fishing Tournament fish on Lake Pelham at benefit event for military veterans reintegrating into civilian society.

 VINCENT VALA FOR THE CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper government will waive the fee for daytime fishing on town lakes, starting in the New Year.

Town Council unanimously voted at its Aug. 9 meeting to eliminate user fees for fishing except for at night, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Historically, the Town of Culpeper has charged a fishing user fee for fishing in town-owned lakes at Lake Pelham and Mountain Run Lake.

However, staff evaluated the fees and did not see a need to continue charging them, with the exception of the nighttime fishing user fee, according to a town council report.

A fee for nighttime fishing was recommended to continue to control and monitor fishing activity on town-owned lakes during hours when park facilities are normally closed, the staff report stated.

The daytime fishing fee under the ordinance prior to the recent change was $20 for two years, reduced by $5 every six months during the two-year period to pro-rate, so that all permits expired at the same time, according to Town Treasurer Howard Kartel.

The fishing fee generates around $15,000 annually. Current permits expire Dec. 31.

Night fishing requires a separate application and permit, Kartel said. The fee is $100 for a 2-year permit, and requires application review and approval by the Town Manager, the treasurer said.

All state permit requirements are still in effect for day time or night fishing on town lakes, Kartel said. The Commonwealth of Virginia charges separate fees for its various fishing licenses for freshwater, saltwater, reservoir, tidal boat sport and trout fishing.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments

