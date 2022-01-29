Culpeper Town Clerk Kim Allen to retire; deputy clerk will succeed her

Culpeper Town Clerk Kim Allen is retiring after nearly 14 years working in Town Hall.

Her last day will be March 31, according to a town statement Friday night. Allen joined town government in April 2008 from the city of Manassas.

During her tenure, she has worked with four mayors, about 24 different Town Council members, and alongside six town managers.

“This resignation was not an easy one,” Allen wrote in her resignation letter to the mayor and council. “However, it is the right time for me to do so. I have a beautiful family and want to spend more time with them.”

Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. said he appreciates her dedicated service.

“As Town Clerk, Kim has been an asset to the Town and will be missed. We wish her all the best as she transitions to retirement,” Reaves said in a statement.

At a special meeting Jan. 27, the Town Council promoted Deputy Town Clerk Ashley Clatterbuck to town clerk, effective April 1. She has been with the town clerk’s office since May 2014.

Clatterbuck holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bridgewater College. She is designated as a certified municipal clerk by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

Clatterbuck calls Culpeper home with her husband, Chris Clatterbuck, and their son Noah.