Culpeper town police Arrest Report for Aug. 10-16, 2020

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Aug. 10
Marissa Ann Southerland, age 27, 6800 block of Briarwood Court, Bealeton; obtaining drugs by fraud.
Aug. 12
Gerardo Choc Asig, age 40, 900 block of North Main Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; assault and battery.
Wilbur Lee Glascock II, age 37, 4800 block of Parthenon Drive, Virginia Beach; revocation of pretrial; probation: violation on felony charge.
David James McBroom, age 52, 1800 block of Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Aug. 13
Paul Ian Hicks Thoms, age 31, 600 block of Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; contempt of court.
Stacy Sue Settle, age 44, 1600 block of Fray Street, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Brittany Nicole Baldwin, age 23, 11800 block of Coffman Circle, Bealeton; contempt of court.
Aug. 14
Myung Wook Kim, age 29, 1300 block of Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; sexual battery.
Aug. 15
Ethan Cody Newkamp, age 26, 420 block of Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton; larceny: third or subsequent conviction.
James Harrison Jr., age 66, 600 block of North Main Street, Culpeper; shoplift alter price/conceal--goods>=$500.