 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper town police Arrest Report for Aug. 10-16, 2020
0 comments
editor's pick
Culpeper Town Police Arrest Report, Sept. 30-Oct. 5

Culpeper town police Arrest Report for Aug. 10-16, 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Culpeper police car

A Ford Interceptor from the Culpeper Police Department.

 CULPEPER POLICE DEPARTMENT/

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Aug. 10

Marissa Ann Southerland, age 27, 6800 block of Briarwood Court, Bealeton; obtaining drugs by fraud.

Aug. 12

Gerardo Choc Asig, age 40, 900 block of North Main Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; assault and battery.

Wilbur Lee Glascock II, age 37, 4800 block of Parthenon Drive, Virginia Beach; revocation of pretrial; probation: violation on felony charge.

David James McBroom, age 52, 1800 block of Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Aug. 13

Paul Ian Hicks Thoms, age 31, 600 block of Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; contempt of court.

Stacy Sue Settle, age 44, 1600 block of Fray Street, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Brittany Nicole Baldwin, age 23, 11800 block of Coffman Circle, Bealeton; contempt of court.

Aug. 14

Myung Wook Kim, age 29, 1300 block of Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; sexual battery.

Aug. 15

Ethan Cody Newkamp, age 26, 420 block of Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton; larceny: third or subsequent conviction.

James Harrison Jr., age 66, 600 block of North Main Street, Culpeper; shoplift alter price/conceal--goods>=$500.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 22

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News