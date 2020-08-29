 Skip to main content
Culpeper town police Arrest Report for Aug. 17-23, 2020
Culpeper police car

A Ford Interceptor from the Culpeper Police Department.

 CULPEPER POLICE DEPARTMENT/

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Aug. 17Brandon James Morris, age 39, 400 block of West Chandler Street, Culpeper; violate condition of release.

Aug. 18 Ivan Lopez, age 29, 1600 block of Knicely Court, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Aug. 20

Pedro Antonio Luna-Martinez, age 47, 100 block of Elm Street, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Cassidy Marie O’Berry, age 21, 100 block of Elm Street, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Aug. 21 Paul Clay Myers, age 41, 500 block of Fourth Street, Culpeper; rape; object sexual penetration.

Edgar Ancetmo Coc-Mucz, age 19, address unknown; driving under the influence of alcohol; giving false identity to law enforcement officer.

MacKenzie O’Bryant Richards, age 34, 100 block of Garr Avenue, Culpeper; using abusive language.

James Lawrence Price, age 63, 100 block of Oak Park Road, Madison; drunk in public, profane language.

Leah Marie Jones, age 51, 7800 block of Maritime Lane, Springfield; drunk in public, profane language.

Aug. 22 Felicia Kaylan Outlaw, age 27, address unknown, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Thomas Andre Yates, age 44, 900 block of Lakewood Circle, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Aug. 23Gerardo Choc Asig, age 40, 900 block of Nottingham Street, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years; driving with suspended or revoked license.

Angel Licona Escota, age 22, 1500 block of Harrier Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

