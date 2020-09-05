Culpeper town police Arrest Report for Aug. 24-30, 2020

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Aug. 24
Andrew Lunsford Lee, age 33, 1500 block of New Castle Road, Charlottesville; probation violation.
Aug. 25
Miguel Elias Col Coc, age 21, 500 block of Windermere Drive, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20.
Silas Amos Bowles, age 32, 600 block of East Spencer Street, Culpeper; fail to pay fines, costs or penalties.
Charles Edward Evans, age 20, 15000 block of Richmond Road, Culpeper; accident driver not report, property damage.
Dana Michelle Layman, age 32, 100 block of West Market Street, Charlottesville; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Aug. 26
Angel Licona Escota, age 22, 1500 block of Harrier Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Wesley Clay Collier, age 30, 200 block of Montevista Avenue, Orange; drunk in public, profane language.
Pedro Pablo Narvaez Toledo, age 35, 800 block of Woodcrest Loop, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Austin Everett Peck, age 25, 15000 block of Montanus Drive, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Aug. 27
Antonio Jashad Sheppard Marshall, age 30, 9400 block of Springs Road, Warrenton; contempt of court.
Jaylen Jamaal Cole, age 23, 900 block of Longview Lane, Culpeper; contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Aug. 28
Reginald Dominic Minor, age 39, no fixed address, Culpeper; possess, transport firearms by convicted felons; grand larceny.
Brandon Tyler Bowles, age 21, 100 block of North Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; defeating drug and alcohol screening test.
Aug. 29
Brian Michael Jameson, age 41, 15300 block of Saint Jameson Road, Culpeper; fail to comply with support order.
Matthew Cottoms, age 46, 4100 block of Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg; fail to appear on felony charge.
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 56, unknown address; drunk in public, profane language.
Aug. 30
Jocelyn Esmeralda Penado, age 21, 200 block of Chestnut Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Brittany Lynn Robel, age 31, 500 block of Cromwell Court, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Garrett Alexander Osborne, age 33, 15000 block of Bleak Hill Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
