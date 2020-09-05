 Skip to main content
Culpeper town police Arrest Report for Aug. 24-30, 2020
Culpeper police car

A Ford Interceptor from the Culpeper Police Department.

 CULPEPER POLICE DEPARTMENT/

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Aug. 24

Andrew Lunsford Lee, age 33, 1500 block of New Castle Road, Charlottesville; probation violation.

Aug. 25

Miguel Elias Col Coc, age 21, 500 block of Windermere Drive, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20.

Silas Amos Bowles, age 32, 600 block of East Spencer Street, Culpeper; fail to pay fines, costs or penalties.

Charles Edward Evans, age 20, 15000 block of Richmond Road, Culpeper; accident driver not report, property damage.

Dana Michelle Layman, age 32, 100 block of West Market Street, Charlottesville; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Aug. 26

Angel Licona Escota, age 22, 1500 block of Harrier Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Wesley Clay Collier, age 30, 200 block of Montevista Avenue, Orange; drunk in public, profane language.

Pedro Pablo Narvaez Toledo, age 35, 800 block of Woodcrest Loop, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Austin Everett Peck, age 25, 15000 block of Montanus Drive, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Aug. 27

Antonio Jashad Sheppard Marshall, age 30, 9400 block of Springs Road, Warrenton; contempt of court.

Jaylen Jamaal Cole, age 23, 900 block of Longview Lane, Culpeper; contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Aug. 28

Reginald Dominic Minor, age 39, no fixed address, Culpeper; possess, transport firearms by convicted felons; grand larceny.

Brandon Tyler Bowles, age 21, 100 block of North Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; defeating drug and alcohol screening test.

Aug. 29

Brian Michael Jameson, age 41, 15300 block of Saint Jameson Road, Culpeper; fail to comply with support order.

Matthew Cottoms, age 46, 4100 block of Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg; fail to appear on felony charge.

Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 56, unknown address; drunk in public, profane language.

Aug. 30

Jocelyn Esmeralda Penado, age 21, 200 block of Chestnut Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Brittany Lynn Robel, age 31, 500 block of Cromwell Court, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Garrett Alexander Osborne, age 33, 15000 block of Bleak Hill Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

