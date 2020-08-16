This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Aug. 3
Tanya Lachea Pounce, age 28, 10400 block of Leavells Road, Fredericksburg; defeating drug and alcohol screening test.
Aug. 4
Gregory Scott Carter, age 57, 300 block of Douglas Street, Warrenton; drunk in public, profane language.
Paul Ian Hicks Thoms, age 31, 600 block of Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper; two counts of contempt of court.
Michael Edward Stroops, age 31, 700 block of Yowell Drive, Culpeper; fail to pay fines, costs or penalties.
Davon Shamoan Nokes, age 27, 600 block of Yancey Street, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Aug. 5
Brenda Priscilla Marshall, age 29, 2600 block of Naylor Road, Washington, D.C.; shoplift: alter price tags, etc. <$500 (third offense); monument: intentional damage, value <$1,000.
Jamal DaShawn Beasley, age 17, 15000 block of Woodland Church Road, Culpeper; monument: intentional damage, value <$1,000.
Aug. 6
Mary Kathleen McCarthy, age 31, 8700 block of Monumental Mills Road, Rixeyville; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dorothy Newman Davis, age 67, 800 block of Persimmon Place, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple.
Aug. 7
Armando Jose Guadamuz II, age 24, 800 block of Third Street, Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge; two counts of probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.
Shelton Craig Ferris, age 35, 200 block of East Piedmont Street, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Christopher Matthew Coates, age 36, 100 block of Amelia Drive, Culpeper; DUI--third or subsequent offense within 10 years; obstruct justice; possession of controlled substances; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter.
Roy Lee Jenkins, age 80, 1900 block of Nethers Road, Sperryville; indecent exposure.
