Culpeper town police Arrest Report for Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2020
Culpeper police car

A Ford Interceptor from the Culpeper Police Department.

 CULPEPER POLICE DEPARTMENT/

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Aug. 31

Natividad Eduardo Juarez-Hernandez, age 28, 700 block of Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Brandon Tyler Bowles, age 21, 100 block of North Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Sept. 1

William Alphonso Wise II, age 57, 17000 block of Birchwood Drive, Culpeper; larceny or theft—third or subsequent offense.

Garrett Alexander Osborne, age 33, 170 block of Duke Street, Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Patricia Gail Desimone, age 42, 12000 block of Spring Street, Unionville; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Sept. 2

Theresa Ann Dannaf, age 31, 1300 block of Lightfoot Street, Culpeper; two counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation; drugs/alcohol, first offender violation, misdemeanor.

Sept. 3

Wendy Brito, age 18, 1100 block of Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper; accident driver not report, property damage.

Sept. 4

James Lawrence Price, age 63, 100 block of Oak Park Road, Madison; drunk in public, profane language; possession of alcohol by interdicted person.

Jahmar Donnell Green, age 36, 700 block of Belle Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Michael Austin Fletcher, age 18, 1900 block of Crepe Myrtle Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple.

Ricky Lee Hess, age 56, 22000 block of Thoms Road, Elkwood; larcent or theft--third or subsequent offense.

Sept. 5

Sylvia Louisa Anderson, age 55, 1000 block of Longview Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Michael Shannon Jolliffe, age 39, 600 block of Claire Taylor Court, Culpeper; obstructing justice without force; DUI–third or subsequent offense within 10 years; drive after license revoked for DWI/etc./subsequent offense.

Sept. 6

Pablo Sanchez Pascual, age 47, 1300 block of Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Juan Fernandez Gabriel Morales, age 22, address unknown; drunk in public, profane language.

Rocael Aguilar Domingo, age 39, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal second test within 10 years.

