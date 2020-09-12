Culpeper town police Arrest Report for Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2020

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Aug. 31
Natividad Eduardo Juarez-Hernandez, age 28, 700 block of Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brandon Tyler Bowles, age 21, 100 block of North Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Sept. 1
William Alphonso Wise II, age 57, 17000 block of Birchwood Drive, Culpeper; larceny or theft—third or subsequent offense.
Garrett Alexander Osborne, age 33, 170 block of Duke Street, Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Patricia Gail Desimone, age 42, 12000 block of Spring Street, Unionville; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Sept. 2
Theresa Ann Dannaf, age 31, 1300 block of Lightfoot Street, Culpeper; two counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation; drugs/alcohol, first offender violation, misdemeanor.
Sept. 3
Wendy Brito, age 18, 1100 block of Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper; accident driver not report, property damage.
Sept. 4
James Lawrence Price, age 63, 100 block of Oak Park Road, Madison; drunk in public, profane language; possession of alcohol by interdicted person.
Jahmar Donnell Green, age 36, 700 block of Belle Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Michael Austin Fletcher, age 18, 1900 block of Crepe Myrtle Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple.
Ricky Lee Hess, age 56, 22000 block of Thoms Road, Elkwood; larcent or theft--third or subsequent offense.
Sept. 5
Sylvia Louisa Anderson, age 55, 1000 block of Longview Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Michael Shannon Jolliffe, age 39, 600 block of Claire Taylor Court, Culpeper; obstructing justice without force; DUI–third or subsequent offense within 10 years; drive after license revoked for DWI/etc./subsequent offense.
Sept. 6
Pablo Sanchez Pascual, age 47, 1300 block of Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Juan Fernandez Gabriel Morales, age 22, address unknown; drunk in public, profane language.
Rocael Aguilar Domingo, age 39, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal second test within 10 years.
