This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
July 27
Armando Jose Guadamuz II, age 24, 800 block of Third Street, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member; enter property to damage, etc.
July 28
Jordan Elizabeth Mills, age 26, 100 block of Jubilee Avenue, Martinsburg, W.Va.; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shane D. Shifflett, age 37, 2900 block of Rubin Lane, Charlottesville; assault and battery—simple.
John Franklin Greene, age 59, 100 block of South West Street, Culpeper; hit and run—personal injury.
Kara Maria Hart, age 19, 12200 block of Robin Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter.
July 31
Edward Adam Lewis, age 32, 600 block of Nalle Place, Culpeper; three counts of violate protective orders.
August 1
Alex Christopher Baughman, age 19, 800 block of Fox Den Road, Culpeper; petit larceny.
William Edward Settle III, age 35, 600 block of Highview Court, Culpeper; two counts of possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
August 2
Larry Darnell Greene III, age 26, 200 block of East Williams Street, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Danny Cris Gahagan Jr., age 39, 100 block of East Davis Street, Culpeper; three counts of possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; drunk in public, profane language.
