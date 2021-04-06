Culpeper tree worker dies in fall while on job in Springfield

A Culpeper man died on Easter after falling from a tree he was cutting in Springfield.

Mauro Cruz Cortes, 45, was working as a contractor for a tree service company in the 6500 block of Rivington Road, according to a news release from Fairfax County Police.

Officers responded to the home at 2:24 p.m. on April 4 when it was reported that Cortes was 40-45 feet above ground cutting off tree limbs.

Police said he was secured to a tree limb he was standing on when it broke and he fell to the ground. Rescue personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing in partnership with Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Fairfax County Police said.

The death is believed accidental. No one else was hurt.

A GoFundMe page set up this week by his family was raising money to send Cortes' body back to his native Oaxaca, Mexico.