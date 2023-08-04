A 49-year-old Culpeper man who works in IT for his day job recently placed first at the Culpeper Triathlon based at Mountain Run Lake Park.

It was not the first win for David Stubbs, a senior systems engineer with Fauquier Health, and the experienced triathlete seems to have more ahead.

“Winning feels good on top of a sense of accomplishment,” he said in an email.

Stubbs came in first July 29 out of 150 competitors in the 1K swim, 24-mile cycle, 10K run race with a time of 1 hour and 21 minutes. He said the local win gave him a bit of confidence with this weekend’s competition at Nationals in Milwaukee, Wis., against other qualifying triathletes from across the country.

“It was also one of my daughter’s birthday, so she joked … no pressure dad but I’d like that W for my birthday,” Stubbs said.

He said he’s had better times on the Culpeper course, but temperature and other factors come into play with an event like a triathlon. It was one of the warmer races he had done here, Stubbs added.

“This time of year the water is always on the warm side at Culpeper,” he said.

Hydrating coming in is important, staying hydrated during the event and also being mindful it may not be a super “fast” day are all key to staying the course, said Stubbs, a Culpeper resident since 1999.

He has been competing in the Culpeper Triathlon since 2009 after he read about it in a local newspaper article. At the time, he was getting back in shape at the gym, lifting weights, treadmill, cycling class and he said it seemed like an interesting challenge.

“I’d never even heard of a triathlon to be honest. So I bought a bike, started trying to figure out swimming in a competitive sense and the rest as they say is history,” Stubbs said.

Over the years, the Culpeper triathlete has raced to raise money for autism as his oldest son, now 28, is on the spectrum. Recently, Stubbs said he has taken on the role of talent scout with USA Triathlon.

“The role is to build a local team, create clubs primarily for high school ages and grow the sport in Virginia,” he said.

According to Stubbs, triathlon is an emerging NCAA sport with Title IX offering scholarship opportunities at around 40 D-I/D-II schools. For young ladies, especially who might be running cross country and swimming, triathlon might be an avenue to a scholarship, he said.

For him, training for triathlons is a great stress reliever from his office job and a way to stay active. It’s hard, but there’s also something Stubbs said he enjoys about it.

“It’s a challenge and that random ‘why am I doing this’ thought during an event gives way when I cross the finish line. There is also a continual learning process as getting good at three sports is something I’ll probably never master,” he said.

For those thinking about getting into triathlons, “I’d say don’t go overboard and enjoy the journey. Do spend some time learning to swim, it helps with anxiety … preparation relieves a lot of race day anxieties.

“Ask lots of questions at events, be curious and you’ll meet some great people. You may have some fears but rest assured you’re not alone and you might just find yourself having a great time.”

Kinetic Multisports, the company that produces the Culpeper Triathlon, puts on great events that are very beginner friendly, Stubbs said.

“I was a traditional teams sports guy and had zero experience swimming, racing bikes or running competitively,” he said.

“Since starting the sport, I’ve won some races, been an All-American several times now, podiumed at Nationals and competed for TeamUSA in six different world championships all over the world. Been a fun journey and I plan to be as active as I can for as long as I can.”