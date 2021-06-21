Culpeper VDOT District engineer moving back to NOVA post

VDOT Culpeper District engineer John Lynch is moving back to the Northern Virginia District and its more than 2 million residents.

Virginia Department of Transportation Chief Deputy Commissioner Rob Cary announced Lynch will lead the transportation program for state-maintained roads in Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties, and VDOT-supported highways in nine cities and towns, according to a news release.

Lynch previously led VDOT transportation projects in northern Virginia for more than 10 years before his tenure starting in 2013 as Culpeper District engineer. He was former regional transportation program director for NOVA Megaprojects, responsible for $5 billion in work, including the Woodrow Wilson Bridge project.

“John is uniquely qualified for this role, and we are confident that he will bring unparalleled value to the region’s unique transportation system,” Cary said in a statement. “His strong leadership on key D.C.-area megaprojects sets the stage for the successful delivery of the future transformation of northern Virginia’s multimodal transportation network.”