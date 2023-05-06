Culpeper resident and Retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dan Else seeks to spread the word about the Purple Heart Project, started in 2015 by Rob Cosman, an well-known expert in the woodworking world with a significant YouTube following.

Twice a year, Cosman invites six or seven U.S. veterans to a week-long hand-tool training and woodworking course in Niagara Falls, Canada. All costs are covered by donations to the Purple Heart Project, which aims to support veterans’ mental health through the calming effects of traditional hand tool woodworking.

Complementing the program is the Bench Brigade, comprised of volunteers who build a woodworking bench for each veteran who attends Cosman’s classes.

This year, as part of the Bench Brigade, Else built a bench for fellow Navy veteran Tim Pierce, and drove the three-plus hours to deliver the bench to Pierce’s Virginia Beach home.

“Maybe I can’t help a veteran medically, but I can help through woodworking,” Else said in a recent interview. “Anything I can do to help these folks is what I’m going to do.

“If you’re a veteran, you have a soft spot in your heart for other veterans. Nobody supports a veteran like another veteran,” he said.

How PHP started

Cosman, who lives with his wife and ten children in Grand Bay, New Brunswick, started designing and producing his own woodworking hand tools to cater to students in his classes who needed tools for aging hands and waning eyesight.

One of these woodworkers contacted Cosman and explained how therapeutic traditional hand tool woodworking was for him. A former U.S. Marine suffering from a battle injury, the veteran told Cosman the quiet, focused work “helped him cope with the struggles from combat.”

Cosman said the young man had searched online and thought Cosman made the best saw; but, living on a small military pension, he couldn’t afford to buy it. He asked Cosman to let him know if he ever made one with a flaw that he would sell at a discount.

“Ever since I got involved in hand tool woodworking, it’s the first time I’ve had peace,” Cosman said the veteran told him. The phrase had a strong impact on the woodworker.

This encounter led Cosman to what he believes is his “calling.” Not only did Cosman help this veteran get the tools he needed, but with the assistance of many generous donors, the Purple Heart Project was born.

Before that, Cosman’s students were generally civilian business executives who would come to his classes wound up from their work and highly stressed.

“I would watch them in my class over the week, from 6:45 in the morning to 11 at night, they couldn’t get enough — they would start the week tight as a drum and leave loose as a jellyfish,” Cosman said.

Cosman said he understood the plight of military veterans, hearing of PTSD in the news and the difficulty soldiers had adjusting to civilian life. When the young vet shared how the work had helped him, Cosman thought, “Maybe this is something we should be doing to help these guys.”

With the help of Luther Shealy, a fellow woodworker in Washington state who helps organize the effort, and many good-hearted donors, 12 veterans each year attend Cosman’s class, with all expenses covered by the Purple Heart Project: airfare, hotel, tuition, meals — an estimated $3,000 per veteran. Some vets have extra needs, like a traveling companion; the donations cover those costs as well, so no one is excluded.

In addition, “We send them home with about $2,000 worth of quality tools to help them continue their craft at home,” Cosman said.

Else joins Bench Brigade

Dan Else in Culpeper got into woodworking after serving 21½ years in the Navy and a career in Congressional research at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

“After completing my Ph.D., I thought, ‘I gotta do something after so much time sitting on my butt,’” Else said.

Else explained he’s always had an interest in carpentry, and started taking woodworking classes at his local community center. That led to watching YouTube and finding Cosman’s channel.

“Somewhere along the line, this Purple Heart Project popped up,” Else said. “I’ll tell you what, if you’re a veteran, you’re all in on that. If you sacrificed an arm, a leg, your emotional wellbeing, it’s the least anybody can do to help you out.”

Jack Lane, an Air Force veteran who lives in Texas, took on the task of running the Bench Brigade, so veterans attending Cosman’s class would have a way to continue their woodworking at home.

Lane matched Else to another Virginia Navy veteran, Tim Pierce, who took Cosman’s class in September 2022. By January, Else had built the bench and was ready to deliver it. On a rainy winter day, he and his wife drove to Pierce’s home in Virginia Beach.

“It was so great to meet Tim in person — such a great guy, a wonderful person — and now a friend for life,” Else said.

“There are some great Americans out there,” Pierce said. “Dan is a veteran himself, he’s got his own aches and pains to deal with — (making a bench) is just pure love, for someone you don’t even know. Now we’re good friends.”

‘Our patriotic duty’

Cosman is not a veteran himself. “But my father always taught me to honor veterans and what they did for the country, to always revere them,” Cosman said. “I saw the Purple Heart Project as our patriotic duty.”

Every year tens of thousands of military members leave full-time service. Every veteran has a story. Some suffer physical injuries, others suffer internal wounds, including operational stress injuries. Some develop post-traumatic stress disorder or depression.

“In the United States, the rate of suicide is 22 veterans per day,” Cosman said.

Working with wood takes the mind to another place, he stated. It gives veterans something creative to do, and doing it without electricity means there’s no dust, no danger, no noise.

“It’s very peaceful,” Cosman said. “There’s a deep sense of satisfaction when you create a piece of furniture from a rough piece of wood with your own hands and your own imagination.”

Veterans who attend his class join with an equal number of civilians, and the two groups learn from one another. Through the creative process, they become “one big happy family,” Cosman said.

Everyone in the class is filled with compassion and gratitude, he continued.

“I always tell them, ‘Remember who else was a carpenter. The class makes many veterans feel comfortable with other people for the first time since they’ve left the military.”

Since 2015, Cosman’s nonprofit has trained more than 150 former soldiers mostly from the United States and Canada, with a few from Australia and the United Kingdom.

‘A reason to get up in the morning’

Pierce had a 32-year career in the Navy, retiring in 2003. Working in explosive ordnance disposal left Pierce with traumatic brain injury from the constant exposure to explosions.

“Being in the wood shop really helps you focus and forget about aches and pains,” Pierce said. “While you’re in the shop, time just melts away, you don’t even realize what time it is, so therefore your pain and anxiety melts away also.”

A fellow vet, Jeff O’Connor, introduced Pierce to the Purple Heart Project, convincing him to apply to attend. After being accepted, Pierce spent a week in class with Cosman, each day beginning at 6:45 a.m. and all meals served by Cosman’s family at the same location.

Pierce said he and the other attendees often worked until 11 p.m., out of pure passion to learn the craft.

“Nobody can tell you what it’s really like,” Pierce said. “Rob is amazing and has the most incredible family in the world, ten kids and they all pitch in.”

Pierce said he’s never met anybody like Cosman.

“They opened their doors and their hearts and spread their love, made everyone feel extremely welcome,” Pierce said of the week-long class. “It was unbelievable.”

Pierce said he’s been overwhelmed by Cosman and all the people who donate time and money to the Purple Heart Project.

“These people give so much, it’s heartwarming — you go, ‘Wait a minute, I don’t deserve this!’” Pierce said. “Every veteran I’ve talked to that’s gone there is doing better, it’s helped them turn their lives around — quit drinking, quit doing other things. It’s a reason to get up in the morning and start doing things again.”