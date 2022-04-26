Culpeper Victim Witness Program commemorates National Crime Victims' Rights Week

The Culpeper Victim Witness Program is commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week this week, April 24–30.

Crime victims are family, friends, neighbors, and community members, according to a release from program director Mark Nowacki.

“While we can never truly understand the depth of their trauma and the impact on their lives, we can ensure that all victims of all violent crimes are offered a wide variety of comprehensive services,” he said.

“By enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services and upholding principles of equity and inclusivity for all, we can enable crime victims to find the justice they seek, in whatever form that might take.”

Culpeper’s Victim Witness Program recognizes its law enforcement allies, Commonwealth Attorney’s office, faith-based partners, mental health community, criminal justice system, and all allied professionals, for their tireless advocacy on behalf of those in the community that have been affected by crime.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Culpeper Police Department, I want to extend my thoughts to any citizen who has been a victim of crime,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins. “The courage that is exhibited on a daily basis in our community by victims separates good and evil and right from wrong. In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, we thank our Culpeper County Crime Victims/Witness Program, along with many other stakeholders in our community who put victim’s rights first.”

The Office for Victims of Crime leads communities nationwide in annual observances of the week by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

This year’s theme—rights, access, equity, for all victims— spotlights victim services’ best practices to reach all victims and help them forge new healing pathways.

For information about services for crime victims in Culpeper, contact 540/727-3413 and at culpepercounty.gov-Crime Victims Assistance.

“We honor victims and witnesses of all violent crimes and strive to help them transform into survivors,” Nowacki said.