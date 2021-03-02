Culpeper Visitors Center to fully reopen March 25

After a year of limited access during the COVID-19 pandemic, starting March 25, the Culpeper Visitors Center will return to being open seven days a week.

Reopening the Museum of Culpeper History, housed within the Visitors Center at the town’s historic railroad depot, could take a little bit longer.

The regional museum, like similar establishments nationwide, closed March 14, 2020, as Virginia closed schools and rolled out restrictions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Museum of Culpeper History plans to reopen in early April, Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce said in an interview Tuesday. It has remained closed out of concern for the health and well-being of its visitors, volunteers and staff, he said.

The state’s COVID guidelines hardly meant the museum staff has been idly standing by, Pierce told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 23, as it considered the museum’s fiscal 2022 budget request.

Pierce and two part-time staff members have been busy organizing artifact storage, cataloging the collections, working on a digitization project, and launching a new website and an online shop, he said.

Five new exhibits are in the works for when the museum reopens, Pierce said.