Culpeper Visitors Center to fully reopen March 25

After a year of limited access during the COVID-19 pandemic, starting March 25, the Culpeper Visitors Center will return to being open seven days a week.
Reopening the Museum of Culpeper History, housed within the Visitors Center at the town’s historic railroad depot, could take a little bit longer.
The regional museum, like similar establishments nationwide, closed March 14, 2020, as Virginia closed schools and rolled out restrictions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Museum of Culpeper History plans to reopen in early April, Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce said in an interview Tuesday. It has remained closed out of concern for the health and well-being of its visitors, volunteers and staff, he said.
The state’s COVID guidelines hardly meant the museum staff has been idly standing by, Pierce told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 23, as it considered the museum’s fiscal 2022 budget request.
Pierce and two part-time staff members have been busy organizing artifact storage, cataloging the collections, working on a digitization project, and launching a new website and an online shop, he said.
Five new exhibits are in the works for when the museum reopens, Pierce said.
The 2021 exhibits will bring to life Culpeper County’s 1959 bicentennial; describe the A.P. Hill boyhood home at Main and Davis streets; explore Revolutionary War Gen. Edward Stevens’ house; display handmade crazy quilts with Culpeper connections; and show off 140-plus toy figurines of Union and Confederate soldiers made by France’s CBG Mignot in the early 1900s, Pierce told the supervisors.
Like last fiscal year, the museum requested $10,000 in funding from the county for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1. The museum, a 501©3 nonprofit organization, received $10,895 from the town for the current fiscal year.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said he would vote against the county funding request.
“I am disappointed you are still closed,” he told Pierce.
East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell said Virginia’s reopening guidelines in June 2020 allowed venues such as museums to reopen with attendance of 30 percent of their capacity.
Pierce said the museum’s core group of 15 volunteers, on which it greatly relies, has not felt comfortable returning to the building while the pandemic still raged, with new cases and deaths rising well past June and into January.
In addition, the museum’s single entry and exit inside the depot, the public restroom shared with the Visitors Center, and tight spaces within the museum make it difficult to ensure appropriate social distancing, he said.
In a normal year, the museum closes from mid-December through January for annual maintenance and installation of new exhibits.
Underwood said he looked forward to volunteering at the museum when it reopens.
In total, the county received around $176,000 in requests for funding in fiscal 2021-22 from two dozen local nonprofits, including the museum, as well as The Free Clinic of Culpeper, Literacy Council, housing and shelter services, the Humane Society and Piedmont CRUSH, among others.
Of that sum, County Administrator John Egertson recommended about $134,000 in funding. The nonprofit recommended to receive the largest share of county funding—$20,000—is the Culpeper Air Fest at Culpeper Regional Airport.
Monday on social media, Air Fest organizers announced preliminary plans are underway for a 2021 event in October, including its popular STEM program for local students.
“We remain hopeful that COVID restrictions will ease by October so that we can put on a great airshow for our community,” Air Fest stated.
As for the Culpeper Visitor Center, its hours will be seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 30. It is now only open on weekends, Fridays through Sundays.
From April 1 to Oct. 31 this year, the Visitors Center will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Culpeper Town Director of Tourism & Economic Development Paige Read said the museum will reopen at its own discretion.
“The town never prohibited the museum from reopening, nor do we now,” she said. “The town is also committed to supporting the museum in reopening in all capacities (facility maintenance and cleaning).”
When Virginia guidelines shifted in June to allow museums to reopen in a limited capacity, the town told the museum and its board members that it would support them if they chose to resume operations, Read said.
