Culpeper volunteers respond Christmas Eve to smoking HVAC unit at Taco Bell
editor's pick top story

Taco Bell

Volunteer firefighters from Culpeper County Co. 1, Brandy Station and Salem responded Christmas Eve night to Taco Bell for a HVAC roof unit that was smoking.

 CCVFD

Local firefighters responded Christmas Eve to a local Mexican fast food joint for a report of smoke coming from the roof.

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. was dispatched at 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 to Taco Bell along James Madison Highway in town. There was a burning electrical smell and the light smoke. Units arrived on scene and quickly determined one of the HVAC units on the roof was the cause.

Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. and Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. also responded. CCVFD units on scene were Engine 1, Tower 1, Pumper 1, Command 1 and Car 1.

