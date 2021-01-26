Culpeper volunteers turn school courtyard into outdoor classrooms

Gelbert and staff members settled on converting the courtyard’s somewhat overgrown lawn into a series of defined spaces where three outdoor classes could be held at one time.

One learning area will have picnic tables; another will be lined with crushed stone, using tree stumps for seats. A big circle with paving stones will occupy the center. And concrete-paver paths will connect the three different learning spaces.

“With budgets being tight, we decided that we could do this, if people from the community pitched in,” Gelbert said.

Stacey Timmons, the school division’s executive director of operations, signed off on the venture.

“All of the kids are so excited about this project,” Gelbert said in an interview earlier this month, the day before the hardest work began. “Right before winter break, our (Parent Teacher Organization) had a fundraiser to help pay for most of it. And I went around, asking students to please tell their parents about it.”

A month ago, para-educators and special-education students FROM CCHS removed vines from the interior walls and tackled some of the lawn’s weeds.

The principal said Emerald Hill hopes to have the courtyard ready to go in another two months.