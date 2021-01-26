Culpeper volunteers turn school courtyard into outdoor classrooms

Most of us dream but little comes of it.
Tori Gelbert dreamt of something and—with lots of help from the Culpeper community—is making it come to life.
Seizing on her inspiration, more than two dozen students and adults are creating outdoor classrooms in what was a school’s largely unused central courtyard.
The idea came to Gelbert in her sleep one night, though the principal of Emerald Hill Elementary School said she was embarrassed to admit it.
The principal, a runner who used to coach track, had dreamt of holding the grand opening of a track built inside the encircling wings of Emerald Hill, which are grouped around a central courtyard where a few teachers used to take warm-weather lunch breaks on four picnic tables.
She reported to work the next day resolved to do something to improve the outdoor space for students’ use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I came into work saying, ‘All right, we’re going to finish it. We’re doing it.’”
But using a measuring wheel to gauge the size of the courtyard, staff members quickly determined it wasn’t large enough for a track of any kind.
She asked teachers what they thought could be built in the space, and the project evolved from there.
Gelbert and staff members settled on converting the courtyard’s somewhat overgrown lawn into a series of defined spaces where three outdoor classes could be held at one time.
One learning area will have picnic tables; another will be lined with crushed stone, using tree stumps for seats. A big circle with paving stones will occupy the center. And concrete-paver paths will connect the three different learning spaces.
“With budgets being tight, we decided that we could do this, if people from the community pitched in,” Gelbert said.
Stacey Timmons, the school division’s executive director of operations, signed off on the venture.
“All of the kids are so excited about this project,” Gelbert said in an interview earlier this month, the day before the hardest work began. “Right before winter break, our (Parent Teacher Organization) had a fundraiser to help pay for most of it. And I went around, asking students to please tell their parents about it.”
A month ago, para-educators and special-education students FROM CCHS removed vines from the interior walls and tackled some of the lawn’s weeds.
The principal said Emerald Hill hopes to have the courtyard ready to go in another two months.
“The reason we’ve been pushing so fast is we have an April deadline for a big unveiling with students and donors, so kids can go outside and use these spaces,” Gelbert said.
On this year’s academic calendar, June 3 will be the last day of school.
Under Virginia’s current COVID-19 rules, students can attend outdoor classes without face masks, so long as they remain at least six feet apart, she said.
A gigantic leg up came when the Blue Devils, Culpeper County High School’s football team, offered to assist, using the project as a team-building exercise. Dan and Caroline Roman, whose two sons play with the Blue Devils, connected Gelbert and the team.
Everyone turned out on Saturday, Jan. 16, to donate some sweat equity.
Backed by their coaches, 28 football team members did most of the manual labor, digging up swaths of the courtyard lawn so they can be replaced by crushed-stone paths.
“We give a huge thank you to all the coaches, too!” Gelbert said. “They came out and helped.”
All eight of the high school’s coaches turned out, including head football coach James Ford; Austin Pickett, the junior varsity head coach; Carlos Hercules, the assistant running-back coach; Jim Charlton, the assistant offense-defense coach; coach Nick Zajkowski, a health and physical education teacher; and coach Shelby Butler, a sports marketing teacher.
Local businesses donated all of the materials for the undertaking.
Dunivan’s Outdoor Service gave tree stumps, finished with polyurethane sealant, for stools.
84 Lumber donated lumber to build a big whiteboard that teachers will use to teach classes.
A&B Kearns Trucking and Stone of Culpeper donated about $6,000 worth of paving stones—eight pallet loads—for the paths.
Luck Stone, which operates the Culpeper quarry near Mount Pony, donated 13 tons of gravel.
Culpeper Wood Preserves and Cardinal Home Center donated posts and lumber for a welcome sign and a classroom area.
Will and Brie Schmidt donated snacks and helped out during the work day. And for lunch, a school staff member donated pizzas for all.
In addition to the classroom areas, three local Scouts plan projects to enhance the courtyard, Gelbert said.
Girl Scout Miranda Prezleski plans a sensory garden.
Drew Manuel plans a raised-bed herb and vegetable garden, and Landon Bretschneider intends to make stools for the learning area. Both young men are working on their Eagle Scout projects.
“I am so thankful for all of our community partners and the generosity of our town to help us bring this project to fruition,” Gelbert said.
Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.
540/825-0773