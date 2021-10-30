 Skip to main content
Culpeper voting tips for Election Day
Culpeper voting tips for Election Day

Many town and county offices are up for election on Nov. 2.

STAR-EXPONENT STAFF

On Tuesday, Virginians will cast their last votes in 2021’s consequential state and local elections.

Many people have already taken advantage of mail-in and early in-person voting options.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Culpeper Star-Exponent printed a complete guide to candidates for local offices. It can also be found by searching starexponent.com for “2021 Culpeper voter reference.” On that web page, scroll down to start reading all of the candidate profiles and election articles.

Here are other helpful tidbits.

Mail Ballot Deadline: All mail ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 2. Ballots may also be returned by hand to the local registrar’s office or your polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

POLLING LOCATIONS:

Culpeper has 15 voting precincts throughout the county, open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2:

West Fairfax

Culpeper Methodist Church

1233 Oaklawn Drive

East Fairfax

Culpeper County Library

271 Southgate Shopping Center

Catalpa District

Eggbornsville:

Emerald Hill Elementary School

11245 Rixeyville Road

Cardova:

Alum Spring Baptist Church

11058 Dutch Hollow Road

Willow Shade:

St. Lukes Lutheran Church

1200 Old Rixeyville Road

Salem District

Eldorado:

Salem Volunteer Fire Department

13428 Scotts Mill Road

Browns Store:

Reva Volunteer Fire Department

18230 Birmingham Road

Jefferson District

Jeffersonton:

Jeffersonton Baptist Church

18498 Springs Road

Rixeyville:

Hazel River Assembly of God Church

14383 Hazel River Church Road

Cedar Mountain District

Mitchells:

Mitchells Presbyterian Church

12229 Mitchell Road

Pearl Sample:

Carver Center

9432 N. James Madison Highway

South Ridge:

Reformation Lutheran Church

601 Madison Road

Stevensburg District

Brandy Station:

Brandy Station Fire Department

19601 Church Road

Lignum:

Hopewell Methodist Church

23557 Lignum Road

Richardsville:

Richardsville Fire Hall

29361 Eleys Ford Road

