Culpeper voting tips for Election Day

STAR-EXPONENT STAFF
On Tuesday, Virginians will cast their last votes in 2021’s consequential state and local elections.
Many people have already taken advantage of mail-in and early in-person voting options.
On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Culpeper Star-Exponent printed a complete guide to candidates for local offices. It can also be found by searching starexponent.com for “2021 Culpeper voter reference.” On that web page, scroll down to start reading all of the candidate profiles and election articles.
Here are other helpful tidbits.
Mail Ballot Deadline: All mail ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 2. Ballots may also be returned by hand to the local registrar’s office or your polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
POLLING LOCATIONS:
Culpeper has 15 voting precincts throughout the county, open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2:
West Fairfax
Culpeper Methodist Church
1233 Oaklawn Drive
East Fairfax
Culpeper County Library
271 Southgate Shopping Center
Catalpa District
Eggbornsville:
Emerald Hill Elementary School
11245 Rixeyville Road
Cardova:
Alum Spring Baptist Church
11058 Dutch Hollow Road
Willow Shade:
St. Lukes Lutheran Church
1200 Old Rixeyville Road
Salem District
Eldorado:
Salem Volunteer Fire Department
13428 Scotts Mill Road
Browns Store:
Reva Volunteer Fire Department
18230 Birmingham Road
Jefferson District
Jeffersonton:
Jeffersonton Baptist Church
18498 Springs Road
Rixeyville:
Hazel River Assembly of God Church
14383 Hazel River Church Road
Cedar Mountain District
Mitchells:
Mitchells Presbyterian Church
12229 Mitchell Road
Pearl Sample:
Carver Center
9432 N. James Madison Highway
South Ridge:
Reformation Lutheran Church
601 Madison Road
Stevensburg District
Brandy Station:
Brandy Station Fire Department
19601 Church Road
Lignum:
Hopewell Methodist Church
23557 Lignum Road
Richardsville:
Richardsville Fire Hall
29361 Eleys Ford Road