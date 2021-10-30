Culpeper voting tips for Election Day

STAR-EXPONENT STAFF

On Tuesday, Virginians will cast their last votes in 2021’s consequential state and local elections.

Many people have already taken advantage of mail-in and early in-person voting options.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Culpeper Star-Exponent printed a complete guide to candidates for local offices. It can also be found by searching starexponent.com for “2021 Culpeper voter reference.” On that web page, scroll down to start reading all of the candidate profiles and election articles.

Here are other helpful tidbits.

Mail Ballot Deadline: All mail ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 2. Ballots may also be returned by hand to the local registrar’s office or your polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

POLLING LOCATIONS:

Culpeper has 15 voting precincts throughout the county, open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2:

West Fairfax