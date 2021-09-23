Culpeper Walks Main Street: pair of history tours in October

Ever want to take a deep dive into the growth and changes along Main Street Culpeper through the centuries? Here’s a chance to explore during Main Street tours in October hosted by the Museum of Culpeper History.

A pair of separate, approximately 90-minute tours—of North Main and South Main—will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.

“Culpeper truly is rich in history,” said Jim Bish, volunteer tour guide for the museum. “We want to highlight different neighborhoods and their contributions to Culpeper’s development.”

Learn about structures that have vanished over time, buildings that have seen changes in appearance and ownership, and connections to historical figures.

The Oct. 3 tour will cover the development of North Main Street starting in 1749, when a young George Washington identified the location as a “high and pleasant situation.” The South Main Street walking tour will be held Oct. 10.

See Culpeper grow through the colonial era to the Civil War, and beyond into the twentieth century. Learn about the major buildings and businesses, along with some of the important individuals who had businesses and residences in the North Main Street corridor from Davis to Edmondson Street.

Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. The registration fee for each walking tour is $10 and attendance is limited. culpepermuseum.com 540/829-1749.