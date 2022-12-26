Culpeper Walmart addition to expand online grocery pickup area

The Culpeper Walmart Supercenter is going bigger to meet continued demand to fill online grocery orders.

The Town Culpeper Planning Commission at its Dec. 20 meeting approved a major site plan for an expansion of the big box store that opened in the mid 1990s along Bus. 29.

Located at 801 James Madison Highway, Walmart is planning to construct a 7,155 square foot extension to expand the store’s grocery pickup service. The addition to the 200,000-square-feet supercenter will go on the west (right) side of the building. It is slated to include a reconfiguration of the store’s parking spaces to the west and north of the new building area.

The new parking spaces would be used by customers to park while they wait for their oniline orders to be brought to their cars.

The expansion project would also include new sidewalks at the eastern boundary of the Walmart complex alongside Ira Hoffman Lane. This new sidewalk would run from the existing sidewalk at Murphy USA gas station to the Walmart storefront.

There would also be new signage and striping in the parking lot intended to help with the flow of traffic.

According to documentation provided by the planning commission, plans for the extension were first submitted by Walmart June 22. Since then the expansion plans have undergone revisions to comply with the town’s code.

One issue that came up during the recent meeting were concerns about the number of accessible parking spaces meant for those with disabilities.

Commission member John Cerio made his concerns known when it was found that the reconfiguration would remove four of the store’s disabled spaces on the western side. It was explained that even with losing four spots more spaces than required would be available in the parking lot.

Connor Hedges, with Bohler Engineering, said it would be unnecessary to replace the handicapped spaces, due to the likelihood of those same customers taking advantage of new waiting spaces instead of getting out of their cars.

The parking lot will have 22 available ADA spaces, he said. Compliance with the federal Americans With Disabilities Act requires a minimum of 15 spaces.

Furthermore, designated pickup spaces, in which people will wait in their vehicles for orders to be delivered, will be larger than average spaces to allow for loading and unloading. This will save spaces for those who would prefer to enter the store itself, the engineer explained, putting Cerio’s worries to rest.

Commission member Jeffery Mitchell expressed concern about increased traffic in the parking spaces due to its closeness to the west entrance and that it would result in a chokepoint for traffic.

The commission unanimously approved the major site plan. Walmart will now apply for building permits to continue with the project. No date has been set for construction to begin.

According to industry reports, Walmart is among the top online grocers along with Amazon and Instacart.