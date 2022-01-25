Culpeper Wellness Foundation appoints four new board members

Culpeper Wellness Foundation this week announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors.

They are Ed Dalrymple, Betsy Armstrong Spencer, Dr. Virginia Wright and Mollie Visosky.

“These individuals are joining the board at an exciting time as we move toward opening the new PATH Recreation & Fitness Center,” said Shari Landry, Foundation president, in a statement. “Opening the center will allow the foundation to expand our services in support of community health through recreation and fitness opportunities. Our new board members are committed to serving their community and will share expertise honed in volunteerism, business development and management and education, as well as from their previous service on nonprofit boards.”

Dalrymple is president of Chemung Contracting Corporation, Dalrymple Holding Corporation and Cedar Mountain Stone Corporation. He is past chairman of the Virginia Community College Board on which he still serves. Dalrymple is also the current chair of Region 9 for Go Virginia.

Spencer is a third generation Culpeper native who recently retired from a career with RE/MAX Crossroads and Paragon Property Management. She has served on the American Cancer Society and St. Luke’s School boards.

Wright has been in education for over 20 years, and came to Culpeper four years ago to become assistant principal of Culpeper County High School. A passionate educator, her commitment is to providing a culturally sensitive environment where everyone feels like family.

Visosky is a business owner who runs a beef cattle farm with her husband. She also has owned and operated a produce distribution business representing 40 family farms and servicing restaurants in Washington D.C.

Debbie Bennett is chairwoman of Culpeper Wellness Foundation board, Kelsey Carlson-Settle is vice chairwoman, Ed Scott, treasurer and Cynthia Grano, secretary.

The Culpeper Wellness Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, invests its time and resources in community initiatives that improve health in Culpeper, Madison, and Orange counties, according to the release. The Foundation operates the Free Clinic of Culpeper, Powell Wellness Center and Culpeper Sport & Fitness (which will transition to inclusion in the new PATH Recreation & Fitness Center). culpeperwellnessfoundation.org