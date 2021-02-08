Culpeper Wellness Foundation moving forward with recreation center

Culpeper Wellness Foundation announced on Monday it is moving forward with construction of a 17,759-square-foot recreation center and renovation of nearly 10,000-square-feet of existing space at the facility it purchased in fall of 2020 off of Lovers Lane.
The renovated space on Crossroad Parkway will be the new home of Culpeper Sport & Fitness, operated by the Foundation. Dex Sanders of Sanders Architecture PC in Culpeper County is developing conceptual plans for both the recreation center and fitness center, according to a news release.
“The Foundation board unanimously supported a multimillion-dollar investment in this project with a focus on creating healthy fitness and recreation opportunities for children and families,” said Foundation President Shari Landry in a statement.
The Sport & Fitness facility is slated to open by Sept. 1 and the recreation center open in early 2022, she said. Landry emphasized the need for support from the community.
“This is a huge project and we need ‘all hands on deck’ to get the doors open and the fun started. We are hopeful that many of the region’s generous individuals and businesses will help us build and outfit this recreation center that will be a hub of youth and family activity for generations to come,” she said.
Foundation Board Chairwoman Debbie Bennett said the entire board of directors is enthusiastic opening a new recreation center.
“Our mission is to improve health and promote wellness in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties and this facility definitely aligns with that mission,” she said. “Recreation space is very limited in our area and is much needed. Our vision is to have this space available for activities of all kinds with programs that are affordable for anyone who wants to participate.”
Working to faciliate community collaboration on site and building construction and interior planning are various committees including the site and building construction committee with members Ed Dalrymple, president of Cedar Mountain Stone; Brian Wortman, president of Wortman Mechanical; Alex Cannon, vice president of Cannon Properties; and Foundation board members Ed Scott and Charlie Barrell.
The building interior planning committee includes Foundation board members Kelsey Carlson Settle, Tripp Butler and Gillette Harris; Doug Robson, facility services director for Culpeper County Public Schools; Andrew Hardy, Culpeper County Parks and Recreation director and Tim Moubray, Orange County Parks and Recreation director.
“We are very grateful to these individuals for their willingness to be a part of this project. Each of them brings much to the table in terms of commitment to the community, expertise and enthusiasm for developing a facility that our community can enjoy and be proud of,” noted said Landry.