Culpeper Wellness Foundation moving forward with recreation center

Culpeper Wellness Foundation announced on Monday it is moving forward with construction of a 17,759-square-foot recreation center and renovation of nearly 10,000-square-feet of existing space at the facility it purchased in fall of 2020 off of Lovers Lane.

The renovated space on Crossroad Parkway will be the new home of Culpeper Sport & Fitness, operated by the Foundation. Dex Sanders of Sanders Architecture PC in Culpeper County is developing conceptual plans for both the recreation center and fitness center, according to a news release.

“The Foundation board unanimously supported a multimillion-dollar investment in this project with a focus on creating healthy fitness and recreation opportunities for children and families,” said Foundation President Shari Landry in a statement.

The Sport & Fitness facility is slated to open by Sept. 1 and the recreation center open in early 2022, she said. Landry emphasized the need for support from the community.

“This is a huge project and we need ‘all hands on deck’ to get the doors open and the fun started. We are hopeful that many of the region’s generous individuals and businesses will help us build and outfit this recreation center that will be a hub of youth and family activity for generations to come,” she said.