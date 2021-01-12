Culpeper Wellness Foundation welcomes new board members

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Originally from northern Virginia, Cleary has volunteered in the community for initiatives such as Girls on the Run, the Germanna Foundation and the Culpeper Literacy Council, the news release stated. Cleary has completed three marathons, seven half-marathons, and a number of triathlons.

Harris is a Culpeper native who graduated from Culpeper County High School in 1993. He attended Radford University and graduated in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. After he began his career in wealth management in 2000, he co-founded Brown Harris Wealth Management in 2006.

According to the foundation, Harris has served on several nonprofit boards, including the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Museum of Culpeper History, Culpeper Parks and Recreation and St. Luke’s Lutheran School. He recently completed a six-year tenure as the treasurer for the Culpeper Literacy Council Board of Directors and is currently serving as Secretary of Culpeper’s Economic Development Authority Board. Harris is married and has two teenage boys.