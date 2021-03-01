Culpeper Wellness revives Healthy Living grants, will award $115K in 3 counties

“Beyond the financial impact of fewer people using the Foundation’s facilities, we are concerned about what this means for people’s health,” Landry said. “Exercise is medicine for many people—whether as a way to avoid, or recover from, injury and illness. And, as you know, it also improves mental health and resilience.”

For many people, going to the gym provides an opportunity to socialize and connect with friends, she added.

“We hope that it will not be long before people begin feeling more confident about returning to their old routines or establishing new ones that prioritize their health,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The governor recently lifted restrictions on health clubs, allowing for 75 percent occupancy with strict cleaning protocols in place.

On the plus side of 2020, Landry said she was continuously impressed by the way people and organizations came together to meet the needs of the community—from organizing COVID testing events to sheltering an increasing number of homeless families to expanding access to food and on and on. The Foundation funded a number of COVID response initiatives in Culpeper, Madison and Orange.