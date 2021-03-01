Culpeper Wellness revives Healthy Living grants, will award $115K in 3 counties

Here’s some good news in the wake of 2020, when life expectancy in the U.S. fell by a year.
In a week, Culpeper Wellness Foundation will renew its Healthy Living grant program, awarding $115,000 for community-oriented health and wellness projects serving Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties.
A regional philanthropic organization that recently moved to a new headquarters and announced plans for a large recreation center, the Wellness Foundation is moving forward for betterment of community amid COVID-19.
It is also encouraging the community to move, in general, following 2020, a year like no other in modern history that brought an increase inactivity and decline in overall health due to the pandemic and associated restrictions.
“2020 was a mixed year for the Foundation to be honest,” said Foundation President Shari Landry in a recent correspondence with the Star-Exponent. “The pandemic and fears of contracting COVID have caused many people to stay away from fitness facilities.”
Culpeper Wellness operates Powell Wellness Center, with its indoor heated pools and workout stations, as well as Culpeper Health and Fitness with its tennis courts and classes.
Those, along with other private health clubs like Gold’s Gym and newly opened Planet Fitness in Culpeper, were forced to close their doors when the pandemic first hit nearly a year ago, and business has been restricted since.
“Beyond the financial impact of fewer people using the Foundation’s facilities, we are concerned about what this means for people’s health,” Landry said. “Exercise is medicine for many people—whether as a way to avoid, or recover from, injury and illness. And, as you know, it also improves mental health and resilience.”
For many people, going to the gym provides an opportunity to socialize and connect with friends, she added.
“We hope that it will not be long before people begin feeling more confident about returning to their old routines or establishing new ones that prioritize their health,” she said.
The governor recently lifted restrictions on health clubs, allowing for 75 percent occupancy with strict cleaning protocols in place.
On the plus side of 2020, Landry said she was continuously impressed by the way people and organizations came together to meet the needs of the community—from organizing COVID testing events to sheltering an increasing number of homeless families to expanding access to food and on and on. The Foundation funded a number of COVID response initiatives in Culpeper, Madison and Orange.
In addition, staff at the Culpeper Free Clinic, also under the Foundation umbrella, served more than 500 people last year with an average of 23 new patients each month.
“All that while operating without our regular volunteer workforce in order to minimize the risk of transmission,” Landry said.
Also, the board of directors made a huge investment with the purchase and planned expansion of its new site on Crossroad Parkway. A proposed recreation center will provide new programs and activities for people of all ages to improve their health and wellness, Landry said. Many staff, community partners and leaders, volunteers and donors make the important work possible, she said.
In the meantime, local nonprofits and other groups can apply for up to $10,000 through the Foundation’s Healthy Living grant program. Applications will be accepted starting March 8 with a deadline to apply 5 p.m. on April 16. Applicants can request funding to support projects or activities that will be completed by March 31, 2022.
The Community Grants Advisory Board will review applications and determine funding awards, with notification made by May 28, 2021. Grant recipients must be organizations recognized as tax-exempt or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Organizations that do not have public charity status may apply for grants if a public charity acts as a fiscal sponsor.
“The Foundation’s mission is to improve health and promote wellness in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties,” said Landry.
The Healthy Living Grants were not offered last year as focus shifted to helping groups facing challenges presented by COVID-19.
Now, focus is shifting back to traditional health and wellness. Case in point, delayed a year due to the virus, a new playground is now going in at Rockwater Park, another community project of Culpeper Wellness Foundation.
Apply for the new round of grants at culpeperwellnessfoundation.org.
(540) 825-4315