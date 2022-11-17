Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter needs overnight chaperones to open this year

Closed during the pandemic years, the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter is slated to open on Nov. 27, but only if enough volunteers step forward to serve as overnight chaperones.

A committee is organizing the reopening of the 20-bed shelter space on the ground level of St. Luke Lutheran Church on North Main Street. The community needs to get involved to make it happen.

Nancie Howden, chairwoman of the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter committee, noted daily social media posts about local homeless, complaining that the town and county are not doing enough to assist them.

“Well, this is how individuals can help,” she said. “Without their help, we cannot operate as a volunteer organization…it is not difficult, one night or more if you want. The homeless need somewhere to sleep as the nights are getting very old.”

Volunteer chaperones, preferably two per night, for the shelter must be 18 or older and no children are allowed. Chaperones should arrive at the shelter by 7 p.m., or earlier to have dinner if they want.

They are there to maintain peace and harmony, Howden said, and to call 911 if needed, as a last resort. Sleeping quarters with cameras are provided for the chaperones.

Volunteer chaperones monitor guests coming in and out of the shelter, mainly to smoke, but also to make sure they are not drinking alcohol or bringing it inside the shelter. Most guests either watch TV or are on their phones until lights out at 10 p.m., when the shelter doors are locked.

The morning in the shelter starts around 5:45 a.m., when the chaperones get up, make coffee and serves breakfast. They make sure all the guests are up and dressed and ready to catch the bus by 7 a.m.

The chaperone then does light cleaning, wiping of surfaces, sometimes with help from guests, turns out the lights and locks up.

“We have staff at the shelter nightly that will walk through the process making sure chaperones understand and we will answer any questions that come up,” Howden said.

The Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter is having a really hard time recruiting new volunteers as many of the church populations have declined or aged up, she said.

“We need to find new avenues for volunteers. Helping with a meal is a few hours and a chaperone, a night, but without support we can’t operate,” Howden said. “We are a community and we should support each other—maybe it is the whole village thing, too…why shouldn’t one help out?”

Shelter organizers have options for families, groups, companies and teams to provide dinner and breakfast. There is food that can be prepared in the kitchen on site or groups can bring their own food to cook.

Fast food and pizzas are other options for feeding local homeless, said the committee chairwoman. Four to five people are needed for the meals—some will cook and some will make sandwiches for guest to take when the shelter closes in the morning, Howden said.

Donations of eggs, bottled water, juice, snack items for lunches, fruit and nonperishable food items are needed. Please, no blankets or hand sanitizer as those are in ample supply.

Foothills Housing Network is handling shelter admissions this year as they have a list of who needs support. Walk-ins will not be accepted this year, but the shelter committee will stay in touch with Foothills in case a bed opens.

Folks who need to stay in the shelter should call the hotline at 540/724-6630 or fhn@rrregion.org.

“Please remember that space is extremely limited in this project and coordinated entry (to the shelter) will be mindfully prioritizing a long list of individuals as well as handling its normal call volume,” according to Foothills Housing Network.

Individuals or groups looking to volunteer in the shelter can sign up at Carecalendar.org. The login is 200420 and the code 5365. Questions? Contact Culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com or 248-877-0845 9 a.m-9 p.m.

Howden, a supply chain manager at TE Connectivity, started volunteering in Culpeper when she moved here about 10 years ago.

“Some are fun CRI events but others are to support my community as that is what I was taught growing up in Minnesota by my parents—you support others as you can,” she said. “My first adventure with the warming shelter it was still moving from church to church so I started as a volunteer chaperone for a few nights which then grew into more nights as we moved to St. Luke.”

Six pastors started the shelter in 2008 before finding a permanent home in 2016 in the Main Street church. COVID shut down the communal space and in those years, homeless were housed in local motels using state and federal grants.

“We have weathered the last two years and are working to get back to sheltering as we did in the past. Hard to put into words but my day job can be stressful and drive me nuts sometimes. But when I go to the shelter it all melts away as I am able to help others who do not have a house, car, food. It really warms me up and puts other things in perspective and I just feel good that I am able to help others,” Howden said.