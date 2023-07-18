A 20-year-old Culpeper woman died in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in Madison County and the 19-year-old male driver has been charged with DUI.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 12:20 a.m. on July 16 on Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, less than a mile north of Finks Hollow Road, near Syria.

A 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Old Blue Ridge Turnpike when it ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees, according to a release from spokeswoman Corrine Geller.

The driver, Shawn A. Lohr, 19, of Rixeyville, suffered minor injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger, Maya D. Powell, 20, of Culpeper, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, Geller said.

Lohr was arrested for DUI and driving under the influence under the age of 21. The crash remains under investigation, Geller said.