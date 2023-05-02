A Culpeper woman has been charged with felony drug distribution after police arrested her last week on a probation violation.

Around 6:56 a.m. on April 26, Culpeper Police Officer M. Healy responded to a residence in the 400 block of South Blue Ridge Avenue for a wanted person.

Yvonne Hope Fisher, 55, was located sitting inside a vehicle parked outside of the residence, according to a release on Monday from police spokesperson Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

Fisher was taken into custody on an outstanding felony probation violation from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, Fisher was found guilty in 2021 of an underlying charge of felony assault on law enforcement related to an incident in November 2020.

She was sentenced to five years in jail with four years suspended and was charged with a probation violation September 2022.

Fisher had a large tote bag in her possession when she was arrested last week by town police. Cole said multiple suspected narcotics items and paraphernalia were located inside the bag.

The Culpeper Police Department Street Crimes Unit responded to the scene to assist Officer Healy. Suspected narcotic items included a sandwich baggie packed with a white powder, multiple baggies of various sizes filled with an opaque crystal substance, loose powder folded in a cash bill, and suspicious pills, according to Cole’s release.

Preliminary testing confirmed the crystal substance was methamphetamine and the white powder baking soda, a common cutting agent. All of the suspected narcotics, including those not preliminarily identified, were sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences.

Fisher was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug. She was held in the local jail on that and the probation violation.

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Settle said his department has recently seen a disturbing increased presence of methamphetamine in the community.

“This investigation highlights why our officers are trained to look beyond the initial call for service,” he said.

Anyone with information on suspected drug activity or wanted people can submit anonymous tips through CrimeWatch at CulpeperPD.org. This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact 540/727-3430 ext. 5573 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips go to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.