A Culpeper woman died last week in a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 11:52 a.m. on July 6 at the intersection of U.S. Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) and Route 643 (South Merrimac Road).

A 2019 Toyota Camry attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Route 29 from a crossover when it collided with a northbound 2012 Nissan Armada, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the road.

The driver of the Toyota, Gloria M. Driscoll, 91, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 56-year-old male of Midland suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation., Coffey said.