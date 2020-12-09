Culpeper woman charged in domestic stabbing near National Cemetery

A 49-year-old Culpeper woman has been charged with malicious wounding in an alleged domestic stabbing Tuesday night at a home in town.

Culpeper County E-911 received a call about 9:11 p.m. Dec. 8 about a stabbing at a residence in the 400 block of East Chandler Street near the new section of Culpeper National Cemetery.

Upon arriving, officers found one person with injuries. The suspect had fled the scene on foot, but was quickly found by police, a Culpeper police spokeswoman, Officer Julia Cole, said Wednesday evening in a statement.

Police detectives collected evidence and interviewed witnesses, resulting in the arrest of Yvonna Evette Hackley on the felony charge and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. She is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond eligibility.

Based on the investigation, it was determined Hackley and the victim were in an argument when it escalated and Hackley stabbed the victim with a knife before leaving the home, police said.

The weapon was recovered by officers during a search of the residence, according to Cole. The victim was transported to the hospital due to injuries, but was later released.

Police declined to say if the victim was male or female.