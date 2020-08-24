Culpeper woman charged with 2nd DUI, assaulting officer after traffic stop in Gainseville

Woman charged with 2nd DUI, assaulting officer following traffic stop
A Culpeper woman has been charged with assault & battery on a law enforcement officer following a traffic stop last week on U.S. Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Gainesville.
Officers with the Prince William County Police Department pulled over a vehicle for failure to stop within a turn lane at 12:18 a.m. on August 21 near the highway’s intersection with Webb Drive. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, according to an incident report from the agency.
The motorist, identified at 32-year-old Rochelle Daynor Watson,of Martina Way, was taken into custody. While attempting to place her in a police car, she reportedly actively resisted and refused to follow officers commands, according to the incident report.
Watson then allegedly kicked an officer as she was escorted into Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center. A brief struggle ensued, police said, and the officer reported minor injuries.
Watson was charged with assault & battery on police, obstruction of justice, DUI second, unreasonable refusal and drug possession. She was held without bail eligibility and is due in court Dec. 23 on the charges.
—From Staff reports
