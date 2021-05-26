Culpeper woman charged with accessory to homicide in 2019 death of Greene man

A Culpeper woman was recently charged with being an accessory to murder in the 2019 death of a Stanardsville man.

The U.S. Marshalls Service on May 19 took Shemea Inez Penn, 33, into custody in Culpeper in the death of 37-year-old Brian Keith Dudley, according to a news release from Greene County Sheriff’s Office. She is the second to be charged in the case.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The latest arrest was based on an ongoing investigation alleging Penn was an accessory after the fact in the reported homicide.

Dudley was found dead in his vehicle of apparent gunshot wounds on June 10, 2019 on Dundee Road in Greene County. Multiple agencies, including the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Dept. and Culpeper Police, helped with the ensuing death investigation.

On Aug. 11, 2020, Robert Lee “Saddiq” Webster, 41, of Orange was arrested and charged with murder in the case along with gun, robbery and drug charges. His jury trial has been set for December of 2021 in Greene County Circuit Court. He remains incarcerated awaiting trial.

Ms. Penn, of Culpeper, is set to appear in Greene County General District Court June 16 for a preliminary hearing.