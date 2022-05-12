Culpeper woman dies, 3 injured in crash in Orange County

A Culpeper woman died in a two-vehicle crash this past Saturday in Orange County and three other people were injured.

Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating the wreck that occurred at 9:50 a.m. May, 7 along U.S. Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy), about a mile mile north Route 663 (True Blue Rd), near Raccoon Ford.

A 2008 Ford F-350 was traveling south on Route 522 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

The impact with guardrail caused the Ford to cross into the northbound lane and collide with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling north, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Ford, Rony Lopez Perez, 20, of Culpeper, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Lopez Perez was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, Reyna Morales Diaz, 28, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two other passengers in the Ford, an 18-year-old male, and a 46-year-old male, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to UVA Medical Center. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 34-year-old man of Culpeper, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Lopez Perez was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control. The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.