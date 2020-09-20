Culpeper woman dies in shooting Saturday night, local man charged with murder

An apparent alcohol-involved verbal altercation Saturday night in Culpeper ended with female fatally shot, a man sent to the hospital and another man charged with homicide.
Culpeper Police Officer responded at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 19 to the 1100 block of Vantage Place in the Belle Parc neighborhood along James Madison Highway in town. A man and a woman were found suffering from gunshot injuries, according to a Sunday night news release from the Culpeper PD.
The woman, Torri Robinson, 56, of Culpeper died at the scene. The 59-year-old male was taken to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Leroy Chandler, 66, of Culpeper was charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding. He is being held in Culpeper County with no bond eligibility.
Investigators determined Chandler and an acquaintance got into a verbal argument that escalated, police said. The male shooting victim and Robinson reportedly tried to intervene and defuse the situation, when the fatal shooting occurred, the release stated.
Chandler was still on the scene when police arrived. A search warrant was executed at his home, resulting in the recovery of the alleged murder weapon and additional evidence, police said.
“Our condolences and prayers go the family of Torri Robinson for their loss,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement. “We also wish the other victim of this shooting a full recovery. This incident is a horrible example of what happens with you mix alcohol and firearms, and could have been entirely avoided.”
He thanked the Culpeper County Sheriff Office and Virginia State Police for assistance with the initial response and follow-up investigation as well as the Culpeper Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and Culpeper County Crime Victim Witness Program for their assistance and services.
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Curtis Pittman at 540/727-3430 ext. 5508 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips by to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.
There is currently no evidence of any active or on-going threat to the community, police said.
