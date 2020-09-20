Culpeper woman dies in shooting Saturday night, local man charged with murder

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An apparent alcohol-involved verbal altercation Saturday night in Culpeper ended with female fatally shot, a man sent to the hospital and another man charged with homicide.

Culpeper Police Officer responded at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 19 to the 1100 block of Vantage Place in the Belle Parc neighborhood along James Madison Highway in town. A man and a woman were found suffering from gunshot injuries, according to a Sunday night news release from the Culpeper PD.

The woman, Torri Robinson, 56, of Culpeper died at the scene. The 59-year-old male was taken to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Leroy Chandler, 66, of Culpeper was charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding. He is being held in Culpeper County with no bond eligibility.

Investigators determined Chandler and an acquaintance got into a verbal argument that escalated, police said. The male shooting victim and Robinson reportedly tried to intervene and defuse the situation, when the fatal shooting occurred, the release stated.

Chandler was still on the scene when police arrived. A search warrant was executed at his home, resulting in the recovery of the alleged murder weapon and additional evidence, police said.