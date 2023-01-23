Culpeper woman dies in single-vehicle wreck near Brandy Station

A Culpeper woman died last week in a single-vehicle fatal crash in the county.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 19 along Route 685 (Auburn Rd) just east of Landon’s Lane, near Brandy Station.

A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on Rte. 685 when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway again and collided with a tree, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Pontiac, Danielle M. Laing, 26, was transported to UVA Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Weather is considered a factor in the crash, Coffey said. It remains under investigation.