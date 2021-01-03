Culpeper woman killed, 3 injured in crash New Year's Eve near Mitchells

A 21-year-old woman died late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash just south of the town of Culpeper, Virginia State Police reported Sunday afternoon.

At 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 31 a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Route 652 (Mitchells Road) when it failed to maneuver a curve just east of Cedar Mountain Drive and ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree, VSP Spokesman Brent Coffey said in a news release.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jazmine C. Allen, 21, of Culpeper, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Allen was wearing a seatbelt.

Passengers in the Chevrolet, a 22-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to UVA Medical Center. All three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

An investigation of the crash continues by Virginia State Police Trooper C. Campbell.