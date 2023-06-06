A Culpeper woman, accused of attempting to hire a hitman online, pleaded guilty in federal court on May 1.

Annie Nicole Ritenour, 27, used interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.

She faces up to seven years and three months in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, the release states.

Ritenour, in 2021, accessed a site on the dark web, advertising the ability to “kill any person you want as long as it is not a president or very important person that is guarded by the military,” according to court documents.

On or around June 26, 2021, Ritenour placed an “order” with website, titled “shoot and get away.” She included a picture of the intended victim, his workplace address at a department store in central Virginia and his work hours.

“I am just looking for a simple quick job,” she wrote in her order.

Ritenour included a description of the victim’s vehicle and license plate number then made three payments via Bitcoin to the website’s “escrow account” totaling $3,200. She was arrested before the balance of payment could be made, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.