A Culpeper woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in circuit court to involuntary manslaughter, DUI-related, in the death of a man who was out for an early morning walk last summer.

Lindzi Jo Crane, 28, also pleaded guilty to DUI, second offense, as part of a plea deal reached with the Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, 12 months in jail and a $5,000 fine in the June, 25, 2022, death of John Morse, 55, also of Culpeper.

Sentencing was set for June 1.

According to the state toxicology report, the defendant had cocaine and methadone in her system when she fatally struck Morse with her vehicle at 6:41 a.m. along Inlet Road. Methadone is a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.

Crane was driving on the wrong side of the road in a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she hit Morse, according to the state police criminal complaint. This area is off Brandy Road in the northern part of the town of Culpeper. Crane was not hurt.

“She stated she is a methadone user,” Trooper BW Coleman wrote in the criminal complaint.

Coleman stated Crane repeatedly fell asleep while in his custody after her arrest.

Morse, a husband and father of six, was a few miles from his home on a “prayer walk,” according to his obituary, when the incident happened.

Crane appeared Tuesday in court on the charges, represented by Orange defense attorney Amy Harper.

The defendant answered the judge’s questions about the plea agreement, saying she was freely pleading guilty in Morse’s death.

Crane has been held without eligibility for release since the incident. She has a prior DUI conviction in 2018 in Orange County, according to court testimony.

Prosecutor Travis Owens represented the Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office at the hearing. He said the victim’s family, including Morse’s widow, children, sister and father, were all in complete agreement with the plea arrangement and were kept informed during negotiations.

“The plea is appropriate based on the facts of the case,” Owens said.

Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer accepted the agreement saying it was negotiated by experienced attorneys with family involvement.

The judge set aside three hours for the sentencing hearing, at which relatives of the victim will testify about the impacts of his death.

According to court records, Crane was convicted in 2014 in Culpeper of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance. She received a five-year suspended sentence and was ordered to enroll in a local in-patient drug treatment program and to be on 10 years good behavior.

A few months later, Crane was convicted on probation violation for possession and ordered to recovery center in Winchester, according to court records.