A Culpeper woman will spend five years in jail in last summer’s DUI death of a pedestrian who was on an early morning prayer walk.

Lindzi Jo Crane, 29, was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration with six years suspended in the involuntary manslaughter of 55-year-old John Holland Morse.

Culpeper Circuit Court Judge Durrer additionally sentenced Crane to 12 months in jail for DUI second offense at the June 30 sentencing hearing.

According to court testimony, Crane was driving to the methadone clinic in the Town of Culpeper following a night of heavy cocaine use when she dozed off. She pleaded guilty earlier this year. The maximum sentence was 10 years on the manslaughter charge and 12 months for the DUI.

Crane was driving on the wrong side of Inlet Road when she hit Morse, a husband and father of six, at 6:41 a.m. on June 25, 2022.

At sentencing, Durrer additionally ordered she pay $15,000 restitution to the family for Morse’s funeral expenses, in increments of $265/month within 60 days of her release from jail.

The judge ordered Crane complete 150 hours community service through Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and participate in therapeutic community drug treatment. Crane will lose her driver’s license for three years.

Several family members spoke at the emotional hearing about the far-reaching impacts of his death. Morse’s wife and oldest son both told Crane they forgive her.

The Culpeper man was just a few miles from his home exercising and praying when he was hit and died at the scene. Morse was an engineer and owner with the Northern Virginia firm of ATCS, PLC. He was an ordained minister active at Stevensburg Baptist Church and a graduate of the Citadel.

Deep belief in their Christian faith centered the extensively religious testimony heard in the courtroom at Crane’s sentencing. All six of Morse’s children were in attendance, including the youngest, a 9-year-old, along with his sister, Tali Craven, in town from South Carolina.

More than two dozen church members were also there. Crane’s mother took the stand as well and other family members of hers attended sentencing.

Craven said her brother was brilliant, selfless and did everything in life with intention for people. His job brought him to Culpeper 15 years ago from his native South Carolina, where he was helping his sister take care of their elderly father, Craven said in her victim impact statement.

“He has not been well since he found out my brother died,” Craven said. “A veil went over my father.”

She said her brother was one of Culpeper’s most contributing citizens and that it was tragic the loss of everything else he would never contribute.

“We all lost our lives as well,” Craven said. “We are gone as people.”

The grief has caused health issues and stress, she said. “It has broken us.”

Defense attorney Amy Harper repeatedly apologized for her client’s actions, and asked the sister if she could forgive Crane.

Craven said no. She said she did not know if she could ever forgive the defendant for killing her brother.

The deceased’s oldest son, Jackson Morse, 24, said on the stand his father was his best friend, his scout master, deacon, counselor, confidant, workout partner and reading companion. Processing things has become harder since his father died, he added.

“Everything I did, I ran it by him,” Jackson Morse said.

His mother is not the same person, he said. The stress of the death put his brother in the hospital, the oldest son said. Jackson Morse said he did not return to seminary where he is studying to be a pastor after his dad died so that he could stay with his mom.

Bitter pain, sleepless nights, feeling awash and adrift are all impacts of his father’s death, said Jackson Morse, stating, “The darkest clouds also contain the deepest wells of mercy.” He went on, he did not know if the defendant understood the depth of the wickedness she inflicted on his family.

“God works all things for good for those who love him,” Jackson Morse said in court. He turned to Crane and told her he wanted her to know the God his father knew.

“I offer you love and forgiveness,” Jackson Morse said.

Crane, crying, replied, “Thank you.”

Morse’s wife of 25 years, Katherine, in her victim impact statement, said it would be impossible to list all the impacts of his death. He was an only son, project manager of a multibillion dollar NOVA road project, a teacher, sole financial provider and her spouse.

“I feel as though I have died, too,” said Mrs. Morse.

Her husband rose early every day to read the Bible and pray, she said. He took their daughter out on dates and wrestled with their boys.

Mrs. Morse said she can’t eat since her husband died or sleep. Some days, she said, she can barely move or breathe. Morse said she has new irrational fears about walking and driving.

She turned to Crane, “I want you to know I have compassion for you. It must have been a horrible thing to go through. I forgave you right away.” The wife said she had been praying for Crane.

The defendant, crying, replied, “Thank you.”

Mrs. Morse she hoped Crane would come to know God and that she would go to rehab for her addiction.

“Yes, we’ve been wronged by you. The sentence will not be just, it will not reflect what you deserve,” said Mrs. Morse in the courtroom. “God alone dispenses true justice.”

She said her husband was not afraid to die because he knew where he was going.

The wife turned to Crane again, “I want you to know he would lay down his life for you to know Jesus and I hope that is what he did.”

Harper presented three letters to the court written on her client’s behalf, as well as proof of “Pathway to Achieve” classes she had completed while in jail the past year awaiting trial.

The defendant’s mother, Dee Crane, got on the stand, saying she thinks about the Morse family every day and prays for them. Her daughter has changed since the fatal incident, said Dee Crane.

“She’s broken, like we all are,” she said. “Her family is broken, too. She does not know how she will go on.”

Lindzi Crane is a good person who got straight As and had perfect attendance in high school, said her mother. She said she was sorry the Morse family would have to suffer for the rest of their lives.

“Lindzi needs recovery,” said Dee Crane. “She needs it badly. She needs an extensive program to get her back on track. She wants to give back.”

The mother said her daughter got hooked on drugs by using prescribed Percocet given to her boyfriend for a headache. It led to illegal hard drugs like heroin.

The mother said Crane had been going weekly to the methadone clinic to get off heroin for the past five years. The defendant had two previous stints in rehab, but relapsed.

Harper called her client to the stand. A diminutive, Crane, her curly hair pulled back, wore a red and white striped jumpsuit from Culpeper County Jail, with shackles on her hands and feet.

She recalled using drugs the night before the fatal incident and the ride to the clinic early the next morning.

“Did you doze off?” Harper said.

“I feel like I did, but I don’t really know,” Crane said.

“Did you see Mr. Morse walking on the road?” Harper said.

The defendant replied, yes, after she struck him. Crane said she stopped her vehicle, got out, called 911 and tried to help Morse.

“This is a life sentence for me also,” said the defendant. “A wake up call in terms of my addiction.”

Crane said she started using again after rehab and then started taking methadone to get off the illegal drugs completely. The methadone clinic would not cut back her dosage, she said, “They said I wasn’t stable.”

Crane said she was enrolled in classes at Germanna Community College when she struck and killed Mr. Morse.

“It was my fault and their life is damaged because of my choices and it’s not fair,” she said at sentencing.

Crane said when she gets out of jail she wants to work as an addiction peer recovery specialist.

“I had the tools before, I just never used them,” she said. “The least I can do is use my time productively.”

On cross examination by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Owens, Crane stated she started using heroin at age 20 and cocaine the past two years. She was convicted on felony possession and still used after, the prosecutor said.

On cross, Crane admitted to using powder and crack cocaine at her home the night before Morse died.

“Why do you want help?” Judge Durrer asked Crane before handing down sentencing.

She said she wanted a better life and purpose.

Sentencing guidelines called for a range of one year and three months in jail to three years and three months, said Owens in closing. He said those guidelines were not appropriate in the case.

“The tragic events of that early morning will have long lasting effects on the family and the community,” the prosecutor said.

Owens noted the volume of cocaine consumed the night before by the defendant, who also has a prior DUI conviction.

“She took the life of a man everyone seems to have great admiration and love for,” the prosecutor said.

Owens asked the court to impose a greater sentence to honor Morse’s life.

Harper in closing asked the judge to impose the high end of the guidelines. She expressed great admiration to the victim’s family for their forgiveness.

“Lindzi takes full responsibility and has great remorse,” Harper said. “She has learned a hard lesson and does not want to continue drugs … I do believe this was a wakeup call and she will do what needs to be done.”

Durrer, announcing sentencing, said it was a tragic case on all levels.

“There’s nothing this court can do to Mr. Morse back,” he said.

Crane’s vehicle was in the wrong travel lane when she struck him from behind, the judge said. Mr. Morse was walking facing traffic, as safety prescribes.

Police at the scene reported Crane had slurred speech and droopy eyes, the judge recalled. She initially denied using drugs, Durrer said.

Yet the presentence report was “chilling,” showing the large amount of cocaine she ingested hours earlier, the judge said. “Then she made a choice to drive,” Durrer said, calling the vehicle a weapon, something sentencing guidelines did not take into account or impact to the family, he said.

The judge gave Crane credit for pleading guilty in the case without any agreement with prosecutors. She has taken responsibility for her actions and took classes while in jail, including Rick Warren’s, “The Purpose Driven Life.”

Addiction and substance use are not victimless crimes, Durrer said.

“This proves it is not—it has consequences,” he said.