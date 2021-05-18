 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper woman wins $250K with VA Lottery scratch-off
0 comments
editor's pick featured

Culpeper woman wins $250K with VA Lottery scratch-off

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Monica Crivaro

Monica Crivaro of Culpeper recently won $250,000 on a VA Lottery scratch-off.

 VIRGINIA LOTTERY

A Culpeper woman recently beat some very unlikely odds to win $250,000 on a Virginia Lottery Scratcher – a one in 1.5 million chance.

Winner Monica Crivaro was just waiting for a friend who needed a ride in the parking lot at the Sheetz in Ruckersville. To pass the time as she waited, she decided to buy a scratch-off.

That turned out to be a $250,000 decision, according to a Virginia Lottery release. The Cash King ticket she bought was a top prize winner.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It doesn’t seem real!” the Culpeper woman told Lottery officials.

Cash King features prizes ranging from $5 to $250,000. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,530,000, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.41.

This is the second top prize claimed in the Cash King game, which means two more remain unclaimed, Virginia Lottery said.

Crivaro said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News