Culpeper woman wins $250K with VA Lottery scratch-off

A Culpeper woman recently beat some very unlikely odds to win $250,000 on a Virginia Lottery Scratcher – a one in 1.5 million chance.

Winner Monica Crivaro was just waiting for a friend who needed a ride in the parking lot at the Sheetz in Ruckersville. To pass the time as she waited, she decided to buy a scratch-off.

That turned out to be a $250,000 decision, according to a Virginia Lottery release. The Cash King ticket she bought was a top prize winner.

“It doesn’t seem real!” the Culpeper woman told Lottery officials.

Cash King features prizes ranging from $5 to $250,000. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,530,000, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.41.

This is the second top prize claimed in the Cash King game, which means two more remain unclaimed, Virginia Lottery said.

Crivaro said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.