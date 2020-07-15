After talking about it for many years, Culpeper government leaders are finally working to streamline the six-step process for obtaining a new business license.
Most recently discussed at the July 10 meeting of the Town & County Interaction Committee, the yet-to-be-unveiled regulatory improvement would eliminate physical, multiple office visits to town planning & zoning, the building official, commissioner of revenue, health department (if operating a restaurant or childcare center), county environmental services and town treasurer (if using town utilities).
Visiting all of those places to complete required paperwork is currently what those seeking to start a new business in Culpeper have to do. Not everyone thinks that’s a negative.
“Each office on this list enjoys the face-to-face interaction with the business owner,” Town Clerk Ashley Clatterbuck told the interaction committee last week. “It helps them understand everything that goes on at the local level to operating a business.”
But some people don’t have time to visit six offices to get their license. So the new optional online process would eliminate the physical back and forth through a single-digital portal. Users would complete a questionnaire providing required information about their new business and submit it to the town clerk’s office.
From there, the town clerk would handle making all the other contacts, Clatterbuck said.
“Do you have enough staff for that?” asked interaction committee member, East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell.
There are three employees in the clerk’s office, Clatterbuck said: “We don’t know the impact yet,” she said, acknowledging there would be increased workload. Those choosing the online option would “lose that face-to-face learning experience with each office,” she emphasized.
Online applicants would also need to be available to respond to potentially multiple phone calls or emails seeking additional information or verification.
Town Manager Chris Hively said the option is not intended to replace being able to go door-to-door if new business owners so desire, he said. For those who don’t know where to start, he added, taking care of the application process in person would be more efficient “instead of 50 emails back and forth.”
Interaction committee member Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood liked the option for online processing, noting how companies like Uber and Airbnb have used digital portals to their success.
“It seems like an improvement,” he said. Underwood added that the proposed online process could soon be obsolete with a future software solution that would streamline it even further. He suggested using a consultant “to see if there is such a thing—may make life easier.”
The committee’s consensus to move forward with a new business license digital portal was a first step toward its creation, Hively noted. Even if a software solution does arise, the town would still need to develop all the questions seeking information from new business owners, he said. Those questionnaires are still being developed by multiple offices, the town manager said.
Interaction committee member Town Councilman Jon Russell commented “a one-stop shop” is beneficial and that the online option being created “steers the ship in the right direction.”
