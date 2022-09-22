Culpeper Young Professionals Crab Feast a success, $3K donated to SAFE

The sound of mallets pounding, ringing laughter and melodious bluegrass filled the air at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals 14th Annual CrabFeast Sept. 17 at Mountain Run Winery.

The group’s signature event and an earlier car wash raised more than $3,000 for Services to Abused Families, according to a chamber release.

SAFE was established in June 1980 as the Women’s Abuse Shelter by a group of local concerned citizens who recognized the need for services to abused women. Its staff serves people in need in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock.

The Young Professionals were especially interested in helping support the new SAFE shelter that accepts family pets, a first for the local nonprofit. Having to leave animals behind is a real hindrance for many fleeing abusive relationships.

“It was mentioned by many attendees that it was wonderful of the Young Professionals to choose SAFE to benefit from their efforts,” said SAFE Director Cindy Hedges.

At the event, she remarked, Hedges overheard Young Professionals Chairman Andrew speaking of SAFE as a safe haven for pets.

“They were blown away and I was given the opportunity to share more about the mission. I am always so deeply touched by the outpouring of support for SAFE and the families we serve,” Hedges said.

More than 200 people came out for last Saturday’s event. Attendees enjoyed crab and low-country boil by Cap’n Corbin’s Seafood with music by Gold Top County Ramblers.

The 14th Annual CrabFeast was a fantastic success in so many ways, DeNicola said.

“The biggest takeaway was the level and show of respect for our Culpeper community,” he said in the release. “Not only did everyone have a good time, but the message of community support was so evident in the support of our 2022 cause, SAFE.”

The event’s signature sponsor was Windstar Technologies, and various others community groups, businesses and volunteers added support, the chamber said.

“This team of Young Professionals has this event well-organized. It is always fun to watch and be a part of such a well-oiled machine,” Hedges said.

The Young Professionals welcome new members. The group hosts a networking luncheon at noon the first Wednesday of each month at Piedmont Steakhouse downtown.