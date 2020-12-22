Culpeper Youth hosts virtual holiday cookie decorating

Culpeper Youth sweetened the season recently with a virtual holiday cookie decorating event.
Masked members of the Youth Advisory Council hosted the Dec. 18 program from Elevate Culpeper on East Davis Street. Some 20 local young people tuned into Google Meet to watch the livestream from home on their computers, phones or tablets.
Members of the youth leadership program delivered cookie kits, made by Candy’s Cakes, in advance to participating houses around Culpeper. Those receiving the do-it-yourself bags of goodies tagged Culpeper Youth on social media.
“Santa stopped by with our cookie kit! How awesome! What a great program for the kiddos,” one parent posted. “Thank you. Merry Christmas.”
Cookie toppings included marshmallows, M&Ms, sprinkles and colored frosting with more than a few scoops of goodwill.
Youth Advisory Council member Ariana Yactayo came up with the idea at a meeting as the council sought safe ways to celebrate the holiday season with other youth in the community.
“The highlight was definitely the cookie decorating!,” said Ariana’s older sister, Adriana Bustamante, president of the Culpeper Youth Board of Mentors. “The kids had a set idea for the perfect kit and activities for the children, and they found that with Candy Ratliff of Candy’s Cakes, here kits were made to perfection!”
Another highlight was the ease of preparing for the virtual meet, using space provided by Kristy and Aaron of Elevate Culpeper, Bustamante said.
“Their space met our needs and made it possible to conduct the activities planned with ample space and the COVID related safety protocols,” she said.
