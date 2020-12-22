Culpeper Youth hosts virtual holiday cookie decorating

Culpeper Youth sweetened the season recently with a virtual holiday cookie decorating event.

Masked members of the Youth Advisory Council hosted the Dec. 18 program from Elevate Culpeper on East Davis Street. Some 20 local young people tuned into Google Meet to watch the livestream from home on their computers, phones or tablets.

Members of the youth leadership program delivered cookie kits, made by Candy’s Cakes, in advance to participating houses around Culpeper. Those receiving the do-it-yourself bags of goodies tagged Culpeper Youth on social media.

“Santa stopped by with our cookie kit! How awesome! What a great program for the kiddos,” one parent posted. “Thank you. Merry Christmas.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cookie toppings included marshmallows, M&Ms, sprinkles and colored frosting with more than a few scoops of goodwill.

Youth Advisory Council member Ariana Yactayo came up with the idea at a meeting as the council sought safe ways to celebrate the holiday season with other youth in the community.