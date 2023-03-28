The Culpeper County Library played host to its first comic-con event, offering several events dedicated to promoting comic books and graphic novels.

The two day event attracted nearly 800 people dressed in colorful costumes representing some of their favorite characters from across the pop culture strata. Attendees were treated to a number of demonstrations, panels and tutorials dedicated to fan culture.

The first day kicked off with a cosplay fashion show where participants showed their costumes.

Annalee Hudson, winner of the adult category, dressed Dwarf from the video game “Stardew Valley.” She said she didn’t expect to win and was excited for her victory. “It’s awesome, it’s so exciting that Culpeper Library is getting to do this and I’m really excited for it to come next year, too.”

Abigail Chiles, 14, won the competition’s teen category with her Songbreeze Swifteye costume. The popular character is an anthropomorphized squirrel from the “Redwall” children’s fantasy series by Brian Jacques. Chiles said she was so surprised by her win, she thought there might have been someone else with the same name that actually won.

“I think it’s really cool and I’m really excited that they’re doing it,” Chiles said about the comic-con. “I really hope they’re going to do it again because I want to come back.”

The day ended with a showing of the 2000 sci-fi comedy “Galaxy Quest,” starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Alan Rickman. According to the library’s adult services and outreach coordinator Andrew DiNicola, it was chosen because of its positive depiction of fandom.

The next day offered tutorials for playing “Magic: The Gathering,” cosplay instructional demonstrations and local arts groups.

The Kosplay 5K and an appearance by the Batmobile from the 1960s “Batman” TV series were canceled due to inclement weather.

A popular attraction was a demonstration of staged combat held by members of the Herndon-based group, The Noble Blades. Members Ian Claar and Kaitlyn De Litta guided participants through the ins-and-outs of simulated combat performed in several television shows and movies. Claar has been a fight choreographer for 17 years and De Litta specializes in props and stage management for the troupe.

“[Staged combat] is evocative of a lot of the conflict you see in comic books, graphic novels, play, TV, film; and it’s that illusion and otherworldly reality that we get to play on and put on stage in front of people that sometimes you only hear about or read about or see on the big screen, but is something the people can actually do,” said Claar.

De Litta added how the demonstrations could potentially help cosplayers to further express the characters that they play. “I think it helps to add in the real life layer, there are cosplayers that go all out in their costumes, they go all out in make-up and props and this is a way to elevate whether they’re doing photos or videos. Really knowing the physicality and movement and how it would look in a real life situation — even though it’s staged combat — really helps to heighten.”

During the event, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services offered literature about their mental health services and a harm reduction kit, which included Narcan and other items to help with issues such as overdoses.

“[The con] is an opportunity for us to connect with people who don’t know about us yet. It’s important for people to know that they can get mental health and other services. Oftentimes people don’t think about it until they need it, so we try to be out and about and available for normal community events that can give exposure to our services,” said Ryan Banks, senior director of behavioral health.

The Culpeper NAACP offered a unique presentation inviting people to offer their opinions and advice for a new superhero character called The Equitizer. Created by writer Michael Omonkhomon and artist Malik Perry, the character is intended to be an all-inclusive superhero that fights against racial injustice and represents the empowerment of Culpeper.

One aspect of the comic-con that was different from others was the inability of vendors to sell their products. Still, some who exhibited their work at the event found ways to get the word out on their work.

Samantha Zhagia-Rodriguez, 15, promoted a book in progress called “20% at Warriors Camp,” the first in a planned series surrounding a superpowered character named Rebecca Hunt. Zhagia-Rodriguez began planning out the story during the pandemic.

“I had gotten my first phone and I was enduring COVID in April 2020 and I was just really bored and this came to me the first day. [The story] came to me on the first day, wrote it down and thought about turning it into a book,” she said.

Instead of offering items for sale, Zhagia-Rodriguez offered a newsletter to notify those who sign up when the book will be released.

According to Donna DeAngellus, the president of the Friends of the Culpeper Library, the event drew a combined 746 attendees over the two days.

“We are really pleased to put on such an event because we think that all reading is good reading and that you should read for fun, and the more you read what you enjoy, the more you’ll read,” said DeAngellus. “For children it starts a lifelong habit of reading.”

DeAngellus said she hopes that the library will be able to put on another comic-con next year.