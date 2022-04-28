Culpeperpalooza stokes community spirit at Mountain Run Winery

It didn’t last four days. Nor was it attended by a half-million.

Heck, it wasn’t even in Chicago, the Windy City being the origin of most things ‘palooza.

Still, it was quite the ‘palooza … our very own: Culpeperpalooza.

Culpeperpalooza, held Saturday on the picturesque, pristine grounds of Mountain Run Winery, was an extravaganza more than worthy of the ‘palooza suffix.

It was a smorgasbord of perfection, echoed by the multitude of all ages who attended the 12-hour event that enthusiastically checked all the right boxes:

Gorgeous weather. Check.

Hills alive with musicians performing eclectic, entertaining sets. Check.

Palette-pleasing savory foods and tasty beverages from talented and diverse brewers and vintners. Check.

Museum of Culpeper history exhibits, august Culpeper MinuteMen, dozens of arts and crafts vendors, raffles, auctions. Check.

Scores of elated families and friends all gathered together on a 36-acre farm just outside town and a holler away from the lake that shares its name. Check.

And, all wrapped around an extremely worthy cause: Proceeds from the event will go toward furthering Culpeper’s music and educational programming, allowing youth to access these endeavors for free or at a greatly reduced cost.

A resounding check!

Now, we’re talking ‘palooza!

Like Culpeper’s version of the “Blues Brothers,” it was the combined efforts of David Foster, the visionary director of Mountain Run Winery, and his Music Man cohort Aubrey Driggers, who together dreamed of an extravaganza that would successfully merge local art, crafts, music, culinary and libationary artisanship, and history … a true tapestry and celebration of all things Culpeper.

“I said, ‘Dude, you have a great place here!’” Driggers explained he said to Foster one night, adding, “‘You need to have a festival here!’”

Foster, whose winery has been the focal point for many successful outdoor venues—from Shakespeare plays to Renaissance fairs to musical fundraisers—didn’t require much arm-twisting to greenlight the latest, and largest, gig to be staged at his place. His recent musical tribute for Vince Vala served notice that Culpeper residents believe in music and deeply appreciate those who work tirelessly to promote its growth.

Venue set. Time to get the band back together.

The Pied Piper of the Culpeper music scene (“I’ve played in almost every band and am friends with pretty much every band!”), Driggers rounded up every local band in Culpeper and pitched. No hard sell necessary. If it is a musical act or band, and it calls Culpeper home, chances are they played the mountain on Saturday.

The first of nearly a dozen acts was the angelic voice of Enya Agerholm, whose smooth, mellow vocals eased the Saturday morning first-arrivals with a rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolie Jolie.” Her set was a perfect table-setter, even getting an enthusiastic approval from Rosey, her 6-year-old daughter who clapped and cheered performer-Mom steps away from the stage.

So did Scott and Lisa Sedgwick, who drove down from Luray to check out the ‘palooza.

“We’re looking for a place to move, and Culpeper looks like a great place,” Scott Sedgwick said. “We’ve watched it grow through the years and have liked what we see!”

“We like the culture!” Lisa, his wife added, before clapping for the conclusion of an Agerholm song.

The Johnstons from Louisa seconded those comments.

“It’s really nice here, a great venue!” Tommy Johnston said. “It’s a beautiful place,” adding that it was his second trip to the winery.

“We were here for Meade and Mayhem!” Sheri, his wife, began to laugh, “we enjoyed watching them (the performers) beat the stew out of each other!”

Culpeper native Ernest Majors thought Culpeperpalooza came at the right time.

“It’s something Culpeper needs, especially after the pandemic. The environment here is family friendly,” Majors explained, adding that he and his brother used to ride their bikes from Norman Street all the way to the winery. “It’s such a great day for this. We follow all the local bands. We have a lot of talent in Culpeper!”

Music certainly, on this day, made the postcard-perfect winery all that much more inviting. And, the man who brought them all together was prancing around like a proud pappa handing out cigars at the announcement of the birth of one of his kids.

“They’re all just great people!” Driggers stated, “They all have a love for Culpeper—and music education. I love it, Man! I would never live anywhere else!”

Driggers went on to say how proud he was that some of his own students performed on the Culpeperpalooza stage.

“I was stoked!” he said.

Culpeperpalooza, Foster said, is a continuation of the Vala concert that helped raise funds to support piano lessons. Monies raised Saturday will be directed to programs focusing on music, arts, and history education in Culpeper—honoring, still, the memories of Vala as well as David Gilmore who touched countless lives by their kindness and love of music, Driggers said.

Nearly 25 Culpeper students recently were on the receiving end of the Vala concert, according to Tabitha Riley, Program and Facilities Supervisor for County of Culpeper Parks and Recreation, who represented one of the Culpeper foundations benefiting from Culpeperpalooza.

“We’re excited to be here!’ Riley said, showing off some of the Easter egg musical instruments her station created from plastic spoons.

“Thirteen kids received free guitar lessons and another 11 kids had their piano lessons paid for!” she proudly proclaimed as a result of the generosity of Mountain Run philanthropy.

The festival also featured 25 craft vendors, four food trucks, and representation by nearly ten historical and educational programs. Several items were also raffled and auctioned.

Foster, an Army war veteran who served overseas before finally fulfilling his dream of owning his own winery, was asked if it was too early to talk about next year.

“Maybe two days? Down by the lake?” Foster mused at the possibilities for 2023.

Cue the music, man.

They had me at ‘palooza.

Davy Meister, a retired schoolteacher and coach with a background in print journalism, is a freelance writer who lives in Culpeper. Reach him at meisterdavy@yahoo.com.