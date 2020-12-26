Culpeper's 2020 top stories: COVID, solar, BLM and Confederates

Also in March, Mary Ellen and Don Hulcher, a longtime married couple in their 70s relocating from North Carolina, were the first Culpeper County residents to test positive for the virus. The positive test came during the same week they were moving into their new dream home after years of careful planning. Don barely escaped with his life, and spent three months in the hospital while Mary Ellen was left alone in a new place, sick herself, and leaning on few friends and family to make it through dark days. As of December, both were finally living comfortably together in their new home in Culpeper County.