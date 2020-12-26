Culpeper's 2020 top stories: COVID, solar, BLM and Confederates

Culpeper-area human impact of COVID-19
The arrival of COVID-19 in March upended the usual day-to-day as schools and businesses abruptly closed by government edict and the virus started its spread at a higher per capita rate here than elsewhere around Virginia.
Among the 2020 human impacts in Culpeper were 18 deaths, mostly anonymous, from the novel coronavirus as of Christmas Day. The year is ending with a continued rise in local positive cases of the infectious respiratory disorder targeting the aged, infirm, overweight and people of color.
Local outbreaks disproportionately impacted the Hispanic population living in close quarters and working in congregate settings like greenhouses and factories, where various outbreaks were reported as well as in Culpeper area restaurants and nurseries.
A young Latina mother and greenhouse worker in her 30s died in late spring of the coronavirus and so did Latino men, a construction worker in his 40s, a 49-year-old from Mexico and another male in his 70s.
A Greek immigrant who lived the American dream with culinary pursuits in Culpeper, Ted Visikides, a local restaurateur, lost his battle with COVID in September. The 74-year-old had recently survived prostate cancer and was known as a spirited fellow who owned Atheneans and ran Aberdeen Barn in various locations. Visikides spent his final days in a medically induced coma on a respirator at UVA in Charlottesville after receiving initial treatment at Culpeper Medical Center.
Retired professional Culpeper couple Patrick and Della Edrington experienced the seriousness of the illness early on in South America while stuck on a cruise ship experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak in March. Both got sick, but survived to tell about their experience.
Also in March, Mary Ellen and Don Hulcher, a longtime married couple in their 70s relocating from North Carolina, were the first Culpeper County residents to test positive for the virus. The positive test came during the same week they were moving into their new dream home after years of careful planning. Don barely escaped with his life, and spent three months in the hospital while Mary Ellen was left alone in a new place, sick herself, and leaning on few friends and family to make it through dark days. As of December, both were finally living comfortably together in their new home in Culpeper County.
Local nursing homes realized significant impact as well from COVID-19 with outbreaks and hospitalizations reported at facilities in Culpeper, Madison and Fauquier, where 11 died in September. Local hospitalizations from the sickness continue to rise as 2020 draws to an end with VDH reporting 15 new admissions in the past week in Culpeper and Fauquier.
Local government, community virus response
Amid the suffering, sadness and uncertainty, local government response proved efficient, responsive and proactive. Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten and his staff of first responders were prepared early with briefings from the state about expected implications of a pandemic beginning in January. An emergency response plan was activated and personal protective equipment acquired as 911 calls began for COVID-19-like symptoms. The county’s volunteer companies stood ready to respond as well.
Elected officials, led by Chairman Gary Deal and Mayor Mike Olinger, moved quickly to enact a state of emergency. Budgets were trimmed and a windfall of federal money accepted to deal with far-reaching implications of the pandemic.
Public meetings shifted to teleconference calls and computer screens in the early months. Plexiglass at public offices became the norm. Local economic development and tourism offices shifted focus to business grants and assistance and so did the chamber of commerce.
Leading the five-county health department, Dr. Wade Kartchner, has provided regular updates to the public and his office has organized various, free COVID-19 testing events. Endless contact tracing, education, continued testing and now vaccine planning continues to occupy public health officials’ time.
The National Guard helped with testing in Culpeper in 2020, including one event targeted at local Hispanics and at a local factory reporting an outbreak of the contagious illness.
For the public, need was evident and the response unwavering. People Inc.’s Empowering Culpeper responded early on with regular food distributions that attracted long lines of vehicles and continue to do so.
Kid Central activated within days to provide free childcare for frontline workers in March and its workers, including at HeadStart, were among the first to organize a drive-thru meal site, providing bagged lunches for Culpeper children. Culpeper Food Closet, the Salvation Army, Human Services, Culpeper Police, churches, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department, Winter Heat Shelter, Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services, Manna Ministry and many others came together, and still are, to weather the COVID-19 storm.
As is always the case when emergencies are encountered, local churches sprang to action, overcoming their own pandemic restrictions to provide support and spiritual renewal to Culpeper residents frayed by the pandemic.
Ministries caring for those at highest risk were deployed to deliver food and other supplies, while also communicating concern and demonstrating service to fellow beings that is a heritage of the Culpeper region.
Black Lives marches, religious freedom lawsuits
The Memorial Day death of George Floyd on a Minneapolis street with a police officer’s knee on his neck reverberated around the world and was felt in Culpeper, where calls went up in 2020 for racial justice and an end to police brutality. Community members embraced the Black Lives Matter movement and area young people mobilized for an impromptu march on Main Street in June protesting Floyd’s death.
A Black Lives Matter rally followed in Yowell Meadow, attracting a diverse crowd of around 800 to the town park for a peaceful protest and demonstration. “Enough is enough” was a rallying call at the event filled with speeches, tears and powerful words.
Attendees, including clergy, NAACP members and local police, marched up Sperryville Pike and onto Main Street. Marchers, clutching hand-made signs, chanted the name of Breonna Taylor and “No justice no peace.” Voter registration was available in the park and free food from local businesses.
In June, Rappahannock County hosted a Community Gathering for Peace & Justice that attracted hundreds to a hillside west of Culpeper. The event featured music, testimonies about racism and presentations on the area’s long racial history.
Culpeper Branch NAACP leadership attended to denounce violence against Black people in America while vowing to fight for change. Renowned missionary and humanitarian Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore Sr. recalled working with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He called the current movement a revolution and said change was coming.
The faith community stepped in to host prayer vigils to bring the community together this year, including one in June at the Culpeper Sports Complex. Attendees prayed for government leaders and business owners, for farmers and residents facing challenges in a time filled with instability and anxiety. A local pastor organized a smaller-scale National Day of Prayer event on Davis Street and a local councilman held an Awaken the Dawn overnight prayer vigil in September to facilitate unity.
Also exercising their right to religious freedom in Culpeper in 2020 was a group of local pastors unhappy with pandemic restrictions on church attendance, gatherings and music performances. Lawsuits were filed or renewed in Culpeper and Madison against Gov. Ralph Northam alleging his executive orders limiting church assemblies and other restrictions on religious settings were unconstitutional.
Culpeper and its Confederate past
The national wave denouncing Confederate names, imagery and statues was felt in 2020 in Culpeper, a Virginia town steeped in Civil War history that saw considerable carnage during the four-year conflict. Some change was realized locally on this hot-button issue while other aspects have seen little movement.
On the change side, over the summer, Culpeper native Amy Hunter, an African-American mom, started an online petition asking Culpeper County to remove the Confederate battle flag flying over Lenn Park in Stevensburg. She asserted the banner was a symbol of hate that made her feel sick when she would visit the park with her family.
Thousands signed the petition and many came out to address the Board of Supervisors at public hearings, imploring them to remove the battle flag of the side that fought to uphold slavery. The board ignored pleas, claiming it had no control over the flag parcel it had supposedly deeded back to the Lenn brothers who donated the land for the park. News media investigation of the questionable claim pressed for answers, with an NBC news story on the topic airing in primetime.
Then, in late July, something strange happened, when a still unidentified man physically pulled down the pole and the Confederate flag flying atop it by dark of night. A sheriff’s office camera in the area captured the action. In ensuing days, the elderly Lenn brothers who live nearby decided to permanently remove the flag next to a Confederate history display they had created when donating the land. Hunter and supporters hosted a small ceremony at the park to thank them.
Local businessman and longtime Culpeper resident Joe Daniel attended the ceremony to show his support for the cause. Also in 2020, Daniel took a stand against the Confederate soldier monument standing next to the courthouse since 1911. In July, Daniel offered the county $50,000 to pay toward its removal, but the offer has not been accepted. Among the board of supervisors, only Chairman Gary Deal has publicly supported moving the statue.
Concurrently, Daniel pressed Culpeper Town Council to change the name of its reservoir from Lake Pelham, so named after Alabama artillerist John Pelham, who died in Culpeper during the Civil War. Somehow, although unconfirmed in town records requested by Daniel, the lake was named for the Confederate when the town partnered with the state and feds in the 1960s on the watershed project.
Now, Councilwoman Jamie Clancey is the sole town elected official who has supported changing the name and soliciting public input to do so. Opponents argue no one even knows who Pelham is and that changing the name would inconvenience residents. So far, the issue has not been brought to town council for a vote.
Significantly, the George Washington Carver Regional Alumni Association wrote a public letter in October asking that Pelham's name be removed from the lake and the Confederate soldier moved from the courthouse to a local battlefield. The association of Black graduates of the school that operated during segregation asked for open conversation with elected officials and evidence that their thoughts were being considered. Town and county government officials have yet to respond.
Solar projects in Culpeper: pushback continues
Out-of-state solar developers in 2020 continued to face obstacles and opposition to building their projects in Culpeper. More than three years after the first prospectors inquired about constructing a large plants on farmland along the Dominion transmission line—with several plans since submitted—not a single solar panel has yet to be installed.
Organized public opposition to changing the landscape of rural Culpeper and disturbing the history has played a major part in the failure to launch of solar projects here.
In February, the state Supreme Court denied an appeal from Stevensburg residents who filed suit in 2019 against solar developers with a then-approved project in their neighborhood.
The suit alleged the Board of Supervisors unlawfully approved the project in 2018 in violation of state law mandating “reasonable requirements” for renewable energy projects regarding buffers and setbacks, noise and removal. Judges upheld the county approval, however, saying it acted within its authority in granting a permit for the 1,000-acre project.
But then in October, the solar company saw its two-year permit expire as project approvals and construction was delayed amid the pandemic. A solar power plant in Stevensburg remains in limbo at this point and the site plan is still unapproved.
The Virginia General Assembly has passed legislation granting a two-year extension to all use permits that were valid in July 2020. If the company plans to pursue the project, it will have to submit a new site plan to the planning commission, starting over the review process.
This past fall, another out-of-state solar company submitted plans for a 1,000-acre project near Raccoon Ford. Citizen pushback was swift, led by Culpeper County resident Susan Ralston’s Citizens for Responsible Solar political advocacy group. Following substantial public comment against the project and a recommended denial by the planning commission, the company abruptly pulled its application in November. The project’s future is unknown.
In the meantime, the Board of Supervisors spent 2020 tightening restrictions and requirements for solar power plants. Its most recent policy limits projects to 300 acres. The board is also considering creating a new zoning district for renewable energy projects that would require a rezoning in addition to the conditional use permit process and site plan approval.
