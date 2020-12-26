Culpeper's 2020 top stories: Schools, voting, businesses, warbirds and conservation

Sixty-plus WWII-era warbirds came from across the country to the Culpeper and Manassas regional airports for a 75th-anniversary tribute to the men and women who sacrificed to make the war’s Allied victory possible.

Unfortunately, poor weather forced organizers to cancel two attempted flyovers of the capital’s National Mall. Authorities planned to close Washington’s Reagan National Airport for 90 minutes to make way for 24 formations of vintage aircraft, so there was a slender time slot to attempt the aerial parade.

But thousands of people saw the rare planes on practice flights over Culpeper and Manassas, and more tuned in via television, radio and social media.

Commemorative Air Force member Daryl Jacobs, who shepherded flight crews and visitors around the Culpeper airport for a week, expressed sadness that the event couldn’t share the war’s you-can’t-make-this-up history with more of the public.