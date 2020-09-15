Culpeper's Bark in the Park features furry friends and pet parents

It doesn’t always work out that a family can keep their pet, even with assistance, so the foundation will work to find an adopter, rescue group or foster family to keep that animal out of the shelter.

“People don’t see what really happens to all of these pets,” Dugan said.

More than 1,500 pets are euthanized daily in the U.S. in shelters, she said; the ASPCA estimates that number as higher, with 1.5 million shelter animals put down annually.

“The average person never really sees that, but many pets that enter those shelter doors never come back out,” Dugan said.

Any pet owner—from Maine to Florida and in between—that has asked for help so far has not been turned down, she said.

The foundation, in addition, is a pet food bank partner with PetCo and in that capacity, donates half of the food it receives monthly to the Culpeper Humane Society. All of the good work is based on donations.

Saturday’s event in the park raised around $3,300 to continue that worthy effort.