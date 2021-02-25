Culpeper's Bossio among '5 Over 50' Aging Together honorees

A former Culpeper County Administrator and Navy pilot who advocated for expansion at the local airport and technical education opportunities for youth is among area nominees being honored as part of the “5 Over 50” signature event and annual fundraiser of Aging Together in 2021.

Frank Bossio began working for Culpeper County in 1998 as airport manager following a career in the U.S. Navy and at the Pentagon as director of strategic planning for Navy space and electronic warfare systems.

He served as county administrator until his retirement in 2015.

The 5 Over 50 Awards recognize older adults like Bossio who have have committed a good part of their lives toward building stronger communities in the five-county region, according to an Aging Together news release. This year’s program, like in 2020, will be a live virtual event on May 20.

The ceremony will coincide with May being Older Americans Month, which started in 1963 by proclamation of the U.S. President. This year’s theme is “Communities of Strength,” because older adults have built resilience and strength over their lives through successes, failures, joys, and difficulties, according to the release.